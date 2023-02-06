Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF members urged to steal opposition members' IDs?

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF party has reportedly crafted a cocktail of anti-opposition strategies ahead of this year's polls, among them being to "steal" national identity (IDs) cards belonging to opposition party members to ensure they do not vote on polling day.

NewsDay has also learnt that other tactics include creating no-go areas for opposition activists in rural areas where the ruling party has been enjoying unfettered dominance since independence in 1980.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's party is also purportedly bussing in people from rural and peri-urban constituencies to register as voters in urban areas.

In an audio that has gone viral on social media platforms, a voice alleged to be that of Zanu-PF Midlands provincial secretary for legal affairs, Energy Ncube is heard telling party supporters to befriend opposition sympathisers so that they steal their IDs to block them from voting in the forthcoming polls.

He was reportedly addressing participants at a Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology workshop for Zanu-PF members at the party's Kwekwe district office at the weekend.

"If you are in a relationship with someone from the opposition and you know that s/he will not vote for Zanu-PF, make sure that on the day of the election, the person should have a sleepover at your place and steal the ID card so s/he won't vote. Elections are a game of numbers; make sure that opposition supporters do not vote on election day. Even your father, if he is from the opposition, please steal his identity documents so that he cannot vote," Ncube said.

Last week, Zanu-PF allegedly bussed in its members from Goromonzi to Harare to register them as voters.

Some of them were left stranded after the bus that brought them to the capital did not return to pick them up.

Citizens Coalition for Change vice-president Tendai Biti told NewsDay that the opposition was aware of Zanu-PF's shenanigans to register its supporters outside their constituencies in order to rig the polls.

"We are aware of Zanu-PF tactics, they have been bussing people to register in areas they do not stay. The law is very clear, people should be registered where they stay. This is an old age tactic by Zanu-PF. They did that in 2013 and 2018, but we are going to audit the voters roll. We are going to every address to see if the people registered there stay at a given address. We did that in 2018 and we discovered that about 200 people in Harare North were registered at an open stand," Biti said.

But Zanu-PF political commissar Mike Bimha dismissed the allegations.

"We have instructed our provincial structures to go full throttle in encouraging our supporters to register to vote in areas they stay. We are happy that some provinces have taken heed of the call and our supporters are already registering to vote. The party is already in campaign mode and we have devised strategies to make sure we have a resounding victory," Bimha said.

In a leaked audio last year, former State Security minister Owen Ncube encouraged Zanu-PF supporters to create no-go areas for opposition supporters.

Violence on opposition supporters has already started with pockets of skirmishes being reported across the country.

Political analyst Romeo Chasara said: "If the playing field does not change, Zimbabwe risks having another disputed election. This will have a negative effect on the image of the country and the economy. The current problems bedevilling the country will just persist. It is a vicious cycle that will continue for every five years until Zanu-PF reforms."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora claims high level engagements with CCC and Zanu-PF

17 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa called by several SADC leaders about Belarus leader's visit

18 mins ago | 65 Views

Mliswa to battle Tsvangirai's son for Norton seat

18 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa ally appointed Air Zimbabwe board chairperson

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Parly Speaker dismisses Zanu-PF activist's claim as delimitation report row rages

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Mwonzora expels Mudzuri, demotes Komichi

19 mins ago | 50 Views

Chamisa's CCC rules out primary elections

20 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF demands slot in schools' leadership

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Wadyajena removed from remand

21 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimsec in shocking U-turn over 'exam cheats'

22 mins ago | 33 Views

'Zimbabwe varsities' law curricula need review'

22 mins ago | 9 Views

'Zimbabwe's female politicians having it rough'

22 mins ago | 10 Views

Parly Speaker defends Zec delimitation report

23 mins ago | 8 Views

'UK-based Zimbabwean caregivers being exploited'

23 mins ago | 25 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt guilty of political suppression'

23 mins ago | 10 Views

No fees hike for Zimbabwe's Grade 7 examinations

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa sent bulk of remittances in 2022

24 mins ago | 11 Views

Bosso's teenage sensation headed to Croatia

24 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Force of Zimbabwe pilots

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bound by blood'?

25 mins ago | 33 Views

Killer cop back in court

26 mins ago | 20 Views

Cop arrested in Zimbabwe's anti-drugs fight

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet meeting cancelled

26 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe's new TV station knocked off air by technical fault

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

ZEC's 7 rebel commissioners did not sign final delimitation report

9 hrs ago | 388 Views

'Donors snub Nelson Chamisa's CCC'

12 hrs ago | 2073 Views

WATCH: Malema threatens to reclaim hijacked flats in Hillbrow

13 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Wadyajena acquitted in Cottco fraud case

13 hrs ago | 646 Views

Property developer appeals to ConCourt for more time

21 hrs ago | 903 Views

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 5140 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1825 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1623 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

06 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 2251 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1640 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1403 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 2839 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 396 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 548 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 472 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 533 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 617 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 347 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 906 Views

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 835 Views

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 252 Views

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 302 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe's 'opaque' govt deals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 184 Views

Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 6258 Views

'Belarus equipment to spur Zimbabwe agric'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 74 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days