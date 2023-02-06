Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wadyajena removed from remand

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
HARARE regional magistrate Taurai Manuwere has ruled that Gokwe Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu-PF) has no case to answer in a matter he was accused of money-laundering and fraud charges involving US$5,8 million.

Manuwere said the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) failed to prove how Wadyajena performed the illegal transactions from countries such as the United States (US), Holland and Mauritius.

The regional magistrate then removed Wadyajena from remand saying Zacc had no case, adding that they arrested the legislator to investigate him.

Wadyajena was represented by Oliver Marwa and was being charged together with his firm  Mayor Logistics, Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) bosses Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Chiedza Danha, as well as Moncrois PowerPoint Company.

They were all removed from remand.

"The factors the court found in this application is the extent of delay, the reason for delay, the seriousness of the charge, the prejudice of the State, and the adverse interest of the public. This is a clear case and the refusal of remand should be granted, the accused persons have been on remand for more than six months," Manuwere said, adding that the State had asked for a month from August last year to complete their investigations, but had failed.

Manuwere said the accused could not be kept in remand as it was unknown when the State would conclude its extra-territorial investigations.

"This means the State cannot proceed with the matter in this jurisdiction if they failed to get assistance from their extra-territorial investigations and the application is hereby granted," he ruled.

Allegations were that sometime in 2019, Wadyajena defrauded Cottco of US$5,8 million through fictitious purchases of goods purportedly for use by Cottco.

In pursuance to the plan, he allegedly opened a shelf company, Pierpont Moncroix, on January 28, 2019 with registration number 898/2019 in which Danha and Euphrasia Mupedzisi were directors.

On March 14, 2019, Cottco raised an internal requisition stores voucher number 264583 for the supply of 3 200 000 by 92-inch special high carbon bale ties to cater for the 2019 ginning season.

The requisition was allegedly signed by Manamike and Njanji on the same date.

A comparative schedule of suppliers for the supply of the bale ties was raised by Molai where four companies, among them Brown Engineering Group (Pvt) Ltd, which is based in Harare, submitted its quotation valued at US$2 005 416,17 dated January 21, 2019.

Hebei Hanwu Cotton Machinery Co Ltd, based in China, quoted the same supplies at US$1 439 984 on January 22, 2019, while the Burmetal Turkey quotation dated March 7, 2019 was valued at US$1 307 881,77 and the Pierpont Moncroix Mauritius quotation dated April 7, 2019 was valued at US$2 649 289,97.

They were accused of embezzling funds meant for acquiring bale cables and using the proceeds to buy trucks, among other goods. Wadyajena had his haulage trucks seized by the State following the alleged exposé.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora claims high level engagements with CCC and Zanu-PF

18 mins ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa called by several SADC leaders about Belarus leader's visit

19 mins ago | 72 Views

Mliswa to battle Tsvangirai's son for Norton seat

19 mins ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa ally appointed Air Zimbabwe board chairperson

20 mins ago | 31 Views

Parly Speaker dismisses Zanu-PF activist's claim as delimitation report row rages

20 mins ago | 21 Views

Mwonzora expels Mudzuri, demotes Komichi

21 mins ago | 52 Views

Chamisa's CCC rules out primary elections

21 mins ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF demands slot in schools' leadership

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to steal opposition members' IDs?

23 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimsec in shocking U-turn over 'exam cheats'

23 mins ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe varsities' law curricula need review'

23 mins ago | 9 Views

'Zimbabwe's female politicians having it rough'

24 mins ago | 10 Views

Parly Speaker defends Zec delimitation report

24 mins ago | 9 Views

'UK-based Zimbabwean caregivers being exploited'

24 mins ago | 28 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt guilty of political suppression'

25 mins ago | 10 Views

No fees hike for Zimbabwe's Grade 7 examinations

25 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa sent bulk of remittances in 2022

26 mins ago | 11 Views

Bosso's teenage sensation headed to Croatia

26 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Force of Zimbabwe pilots

26 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bound by blood'?

26 mins ago | 34 Views

Killer cop back in court

27 mins ago | 21 Views

Cop arrested in Zimbabwe's anti-drugs fight

27 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet meeting cancelled

28 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe's new TV station knocked off air by technical fault

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

ZEC's 7 rebel commissioners did not sign final delimitation report

9 hrs ago | 389 Views

'Donors snub Nelson Chamisa's CCC'

12 hrs ago | 2074 Views

WATCH: Malema threatens to reclaim hijacked flats in Hillbrow

13 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Wadyajena acquitted in Cottco fraud case

13 hrs ago | 646 Views

Property developer appeals to ConCourt for more time

21 hrs ago | 903 Views

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 5140 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1825 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1623 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

06 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 2251 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1641 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1403 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 2840 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 396 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 548 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 472 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 533 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 617 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 347 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 906 Views

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 835 Views

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 252 Views

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 303 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe's 'opaque' govt deals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 184 Views

Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 6267 Views

'Belarus equipment to spur Zimbabwe agric'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 74 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days