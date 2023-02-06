Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora expels Mudzuri, demotes Komichi

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
PLIANT opposition MDC Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora yesterday expelled his deputy Elias Mudzuri and announced a new standing committee that saw former party chairperson Morgen Komichi being demoted to a mere secretary.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Harare, Mwonzora announced that Mudzuri, secretary for programmes and business Norest Marara, Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Gift Konjana, Masvingo provincial chairperson John Nyika, United States provincial chairperson Den Moyo, secretary for education Edwin Dzambara and national executive member Edwin Kakora had violated the party's constitution by taking it to court over Mwonzora's election as party president on December 18, 2022.

"We have lifted the suspensions on senator Mudzuri and the six others because the suspensions serve no purpose," Mwonzora said, a few days after the High Court in Harare nullified the seven MDC Alliance members' suspension.

"In terms of our constitution, they have expelled themselves from the party by taking the party to court. In terms of clause 5.10a of the constitution of the MDC, if you take the party to court, you automatically expelled yourself from the party.

"We no longer have jurisdiction over them. We wish them good luck. I know that they are going to be forming a party and we wish them the best of luck there, but they are no longer members of the MDC."

Mwonzora was elected unopposed during congress after he blocked Marara and Mudzuri from contesting against him, triggering violence at the congress.

Mwonzora has reshuffled his national standing committee, with senator Chief Ndhlovu becoming the party's first vice-president, seconded by Paurina Mpariwa.

"We have established a leadership of the national standing committee. Our congress expanded the national standing committee to 30 people, our national executive to 94 people and our national council will be slightly above the current 211 figure. This is because we want to mirror our rivals. As you know, Zanu-PF's politburo has about 60 people," Mwonzora said.

Komichi was demoted from the post of national chairperson and given the secretary for national peace and reconciliation post.

He was replaced by Solomon Sox Chikohwero, while Yvonne Musarurwa was appointed vice-chairperson.

