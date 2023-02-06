Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa ally appointed Air Zimbabwe board chairperson

by Staff reporter
19 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Chipo Mutasa as the new board chairperson of embattled country's flagship carrier, Air Zimbabwe.

Mutasa replaces Silvano Gwarinda who had served as substantive board chairman since August last year.

"The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable F.I. Mhona [MP] wishes to advise members of the public and all stakeholders in the aviation sector that His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Cde. Dr. ED Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of Dr. Chipo Miasa as the Chairperson of the Air Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd Board, in terms of Section 11 (9) of the Public Entifies Corporate Governance Act Chapter 10:311 and Article 69 of the Air Zimbabwe Articles of Incorporation.

"Her appointment is with effect from 06 February 2023. She will be deputised by Mc Edmund Murambiwa Makona, an aviation expert who has worked in the aviation industry for more than two decades," read the statement by transport minister Felix Mhona.

Mutasa served as the head of TelOne for more than 10 years and currently heads the board of directors at Auxilia Mnangagwa's philanthropic arm Angel of Hope Foundation.

Mutasa faces an uphill battle to turn around the fortunes of Air Zimbabwe which is in a financial quagmire owing to a huge debt which has seen it failing to service its fleet.

Last year Air Zimbabwe flights were suspended from flying into European Union zones because they did not meet international safety standards.

Mhona said Mutasa has the pedigree to implement a turnaround strategy that will see the airline being plucked out of its quagmire.

"Dr. Mutasa is a top-level Executive with more than two decades of experience in devising and executing strategies and leading team efforts that have produced significant business turnaround in the telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, tourism, hospitality management and many other sectors," said the minister.

"She is an accomplished Chartered Accountant who holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) degree from the university of Zimbabwe and several other postgraduate qualifications and certifications."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days