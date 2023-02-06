Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa to battle Tsvangirai's son for Norton seat

by Staff reporter
20 mins ago | Views
INCUMBENT Temba Mliswa's hold on the Norton Parliamentary seat will be tested in the upcoming general election when Richard Tsvangirai, son to late pro-democracy icon Morgan Tsvangirai, contests him.

Richard, a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member and loyal follower of party leader Nelson Chamisa, has already started his campaign despite the party's silence over the issue.

Unlike his brother Vincent who aligned himself with MDC Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora after an expected but grand 2020 fall out, Richard has been rooting for Chamisa since his return from Australia.

Independent Mliswa on the other hand, is regarded as one of the most vocal and hardworking Members of Parliament (MP), setting up an intriguing battle between him and the CCC.

A campaign poster circulating on Facebook promises; "Ethical leadership, demonstrating fairness, honesty and integrity."

After expulsion of then Norton MP Chris Mutsvangwa from Zanu-PF, Mliswa beat the ruling party's Ronald Chindedza by over 2,000 votes to claim the constituency for the first time.

He was to beat Mutsvangwa, who had just been appointed Presidential Advisor, upon his return to the satellite town in 2018.

Said Mliswa in response to the Tsvangirai reports: "Can CCC clarify if they have done primary elections. Seems they have dumped 2018 losing candidate Samuel Matemera and chosen Richard.

"If that is so I would like to thank you for the 7,000 votes which Matemera got in 2018 and have now swayed my way."

A former Zanu-PF provincial chairperson, Mliswa has enjoyed on-off relations with the ruling and opposition parties which backed him in past electoral triumphs.

Meanwhile, following its formation in 2022, the CCC announced that it would do away with internal votes to decide who stands at elections but instead allow residents to choose candidates for themselves.

Richard has been visiting sections of the Norton community in a bid to endear himself to constituents and set up a possible upset for Mliswa.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora claims high level engagements with CCC and Zanu-PF

19 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa called by several SADC leaders about Belarus leader's visit

20 mins ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa ally appointed Air Zimbabwe board chairperson

21 mins ago | 32 Views

Parly Speaker dismisses Zanu-PF activist's claim as delimitation report row rages

21 mins ago | 21 Views

Mwonzora expels Mudzuri, demotes Komichi

22 mins ago | 55 Views

Chamisa's CCC rules out primary elections

22 mins ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF demands slot in schools' leadership

23 mins ago | 18 Views

Wadyajena removed from remand

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to steal opposition members' IDs?

23 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimsec in shocking U-turn over 'exam cheats'

24 mins ago | 37 Views

'Zimbabwe varsities' law curricula need review'

24 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zimbabwe's female politicians having it rough'

25 mins ago | 10 Views

Parly Speaker defends Zec delimitation report

25 mins ago | 9 Views

'UK-based Zimbabwean caregivers being exploited'

25 mins ago | 29 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt guilty of political suppression'

25 mins ago | 10 Views

No fees hike for Zimbabwe's Grade 7 examinations

26 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa sent bulk of remittances in 2022

26 mins ago | 11 Views

Bosso's teenage sensation headed to Croatia

26 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Force of Zimbabwe pilots

27 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bound by blood'?

27 mins ago | 35 Views

Killer cop back in court

28 mins ago | 21 Views

Cop arrested in Zimbabwe's anti-drugs fight

28 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet meeting cancelled

28 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe's new TV station knocked off air by technical fault

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

ZEC's 7 rebel commissioners did not sign final delimitation report

9 hrs ago | 389 Views

'Donors snub Nelson Chamisa's CCC'

12 hrs ago | 2074 Views

WATCH: Malema threatens to reclaim hijacked flats in Hillbrow

13 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Wadyajena acquitted in Cottco fraud case

13 hrs ago | 646 Views

Property developer appeals to ConCourt for more time

21 hrs ago | 903 Views

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 5141 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1826 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1623 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

06 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 2251 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1641 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1403 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 2840 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 396 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 548 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 472 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 533 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 617 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 347 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 906 Views

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 835 Views

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 252 Views

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 303 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe's 'opaque' govt deals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 184 Views

Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 6270 Views

'Belarus equipment to spur Zimbabwe agric'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 74 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days