Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa called by several SADC leaders about Belarus leader's visit

by Staff reporter
18 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has claimed that the recent visit by his Belarus counterpart and close ally, Alexander Lukashenko, attracted interest and buzz from the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region.

Touted as the last dictator of Europe, Lukashenko paid a visit to Zimbabwe, his first to sub-Saharan Africa, to cement his growing footprint in the country, amid fanfare from ruling Zanu-PF party.

In an interview with the country's state media Lukashenko's press secretary Natalya Eismont disclosed that Mnangagwa confided in his visitor that SADC leaders were keenly interested in the visit and the many deals concluded.

"I'll share with you one piece of inside information that journalists love the most," said Eismont.

"Just on the third day of the visit, the president of Zimbabwe told the Belarusian head of state that he received calls from a dozen of heads of state – leaders of the countries of Southern Africa – just at the end of the main negotiating day.

"They keep in very close in contact with each other. They all had one question: how did Zimbabwe manage to bring Lukashenko and carry out such a fundamental and eventful visit. "They all expressed willingness to establish close cooperation with the Belarusian head of state, with our country."

Lukashenko's visit to Zimbabwe divided opinion with political observers raising questions on his sincerity in forging relations with Harare.

During the three-day visit which wound up with a tour of the Victoria Falls resort, Lukashenko signed many deals and memoranda of understandings with Mnangagwa and his government officials.

Eismont said the visit to Harare was an in-road into Southern Africa.

"There are also things that we are interested in in Southern Africa. I can give you an example: when speaking to journalists at a press conference, our president mentioned Mozambique. This is the country we are already entering, with the help of Zimbabwe.

"This is something that is already happening. Food security issues are also very important there. We can participate in that country's projects. It is already a very concrete discussion. Our focus is on cooperation with the entire Southern Africa.

"I would like to emphasize a very important point once again: the future belongs to Africa. We will all see soon that this is true."

Political analyst Lazarus Sauti said the visit by Lukashenko and subsequent signing of deals between Harare and Minsk should move away from the rhetoric without returns.

"The visit was important for the broader strategic partnership, exchanges and cooperation between the two countries," said Sauti.

"I hope that this visit will advance Zimbabwe's modernisation plans, especially in areas such as agriculture, energy, mining, tourism and transport.

"This stems from the fact that Belarus has the experience and knowledge necessary to help Zimbabwe achieve its goals and make a difference throughout the lives of its citizens. It's time for our leaders to move from rhetoric to action."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Mwonzora claims high level engagements with CCC and Zanu-PF

17 mins ago | 37 Views

Mliswa to battle Tsvangirai's son for Norton seat

18 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa ally appointed Air Zimbabwe board chairperson

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Parly Speaker dismisses Zanu-PF activist's claim as delimitation report row rages

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Mwonzora expels Mudzuri, demotes Komichi

20 mins ago | 50 Views

Chamisa's CCC rules out primary elections

20 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF demands slot in schools' leadership

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Wadyajena removed from remand

21 mins ago | 8 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to steal opposition members' IDs?

21 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimsec in shocking U-turn over 'exam cheats'

22 mins ago | 33 Views

'Zimbabwe varsities' law curricula need review'

22 mins ago | 9 Views

'Zimbabwe's female politicians having it rough'

23 mins ago | 10 Views

Parly Speaker defends Zec delimitation report

23 mins ago | 8 Views

'UK-based Zimbabwean caregivers being exploited'

23 mins ago | 25 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt guilty of political suppression'

23 mins ago | 10 Views

No fees hike for Zimbabwe's Grade 7 examinations

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa sent bulk of remittances in 2022

24 mins ago | 11 Views

Bosso's teenage sensation headed to Croatia

24 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Force of Zimbabwe pilots

25 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bound by blood'?

25 mins ago | 33 Views

Killer cop back in court

26 mins ago | 20 Views

Cop arrested in Zimbabwe's anti-drugs fight

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet meeting cancelled

26 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe's new TV station knocked off air by technical fault

9 hrs ago | 322 Views

ZEC's 7 rebel commissioners did not sign final delimitation report

9 hrs ago | 388 Views

'Donors snub Nelson Chamisa's CCC'

12 hrs ago | 2073 Views

WATCH: Malema threatens to reclaim hijacked flats in Hillbrow

13 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Wadyajena acquitted in Cottco fraud case

13 hrs ago | 646 Views

Property developer appeals to ConCourt for more time

21 hrs ago | 903 Views

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 5140 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1825 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1623 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

06 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 2251 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1640 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1403 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 2839 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 396 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 548 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 472 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 533 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 617 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 347 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 906 Views

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 835 Views

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 252 Views

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 302 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe's 'opaque' govt deals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 184 Views

Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 6258 Views

'Belarus equipment to spur Zimbabwe agric'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 74 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days