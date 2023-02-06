Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Car thief caged 10 years

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
An unlicensed driver who stole a relative's Mercedes-Benz in Bindura and drove to Bulawayo was sentenced to 10 years behind bars by a Bindura magistrate today.

Alington Ambulance (24) will however serve seven years after the magistrate suspended three years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Victoria Choga told the court that on January 11 Fatima Phiri visited her in-laws in Bindura.

Upon her arrival, she met Ambulance who asked for car keys in order to put an axe in the boot for safekeeping.

Phiri gave her the keys and he opened the boot and placed the axe.

He subsequently opened the driver's door and drove away at a high speed.

Ambulance drove from Bindura to Shangani and he was arrested at Bulawayo tollgate.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

WATCH: Alleged Plumtree witch violently bashed by tsikamutandas in Matobo

1 hr ago | 267 Views

CCC duplicity, hell bent on participating in 2023 with not cat in hell chance on winning, has exposed SADC duplicity

5 hrs ago | 713 Views

Mwonzora claims high level engagements with CCC and Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Mnangagwa called by several SADC leaders about Belarus leader's visit

10 hrs ago | 4894 Views

Mliswa to battle Tsvangirai's son for Norton seat

10 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Mnangagwa ally appointed Air Zimbabwe board chairperson

10 hrs ago | 860 Views

Parly Speaker dismisses Zanu-PF activist's claim as delimitation report row rages

10 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mwonzora expels Mudzuri, demotes Komichi

10 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Chamisa's CCC rules out primary elections

10 hrs ago | 962 Views

Zanu-PF demands slot in schools' leadership

10 hrs ago | 399 Views

Wadyajena removed from remand

10 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to steal opposition members' IDs?

10 hrs ago | 464 Views

Zimsec in shocking U-turn over 'exam cheats'

10 hrs ago | 2586 Views

'Zimbabwe varsities' law curricula need review'

10 hrs ago | 305 Views

'Zimbabwe's female politicians having it rough'

10 hrs ago | 228 Views

Parly Speaker defends Zec delimitation report

10 hrs ago | 154 Views

'UK-based Zimbabwean caregivers being exploited'

10 hrs ago | 666 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt guilty of political suppression'

10 hrs ago | 177 Views

No fees hike for Zimbabwe's Grade 7 examinations

10 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa sent bulk of remittances in 2022

10 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bosso's teenage sensation headed to Croatia

10 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Force of Zimbabwe pilots

10 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bound by blood'?

10 hrs ago | 652 Views

Killer cop back in court

10 hrs ago | 414 Views

Cop arrested in Zimbabwe's anti-drugs fight

10 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet meeting cancelled

10 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe's new TV station knocked off air by technical fault

18 hrs ago | 495 Views

ZEC's 7 rebel commissioners did not sign final delimitation report

18 hrs ago | 605 Views

'Donors snub Nelson Chamisa's CCC'

22 hrs ago | 2681 Views

WATCH: Malema threatens to reclaim hijacked flats in Hillbrow

22 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Wadyajena acquitted in Cottco fraud case

23 hrs ago | 764 Views

Property developer appeals to ConCourt for more time

06 Feb 2023 at 08:06hrs | 1003 Views

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 5702 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1906 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1685 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

06 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 2451 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1731 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1451 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 3089 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 464 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 586 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 490 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 653 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 654 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 452 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 1016 Views

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 920 Views

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 274 Views

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

06 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days