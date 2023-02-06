Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Brothers digs up son's grave to recover US$300

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
There was drama in Rushinga when two brothers allegedly dug up a grave to recover US$300 they believed was buried together with their son.

The brothers Ranganai Magara (47) and Owen Magara (45) are assisting police with investigations.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Miltin Mundembe said the two are facing charges of tampering with a grave.

Allegations are that on September 23, last year, the brothers buried Ranganai's 19-year-old son who reportedly committed suicide.

Towards year end, the son's spirit is reported to have possessed Owen revealing that he was buried with US$300 in his possession.

This motivated the two brothers to seek permission to exhume the grave, an act abruptly denied by their headman Trust Kaimba (38) of Mukuyu Village citing that he had no authority to allow the process.

In a quest to recover the ‘hidden treasure', the two brothers mobilised some of their relatives and went on to exhume the grave without authority.

However, their spirited efforts went in vain as they failed to recover the money.

Herdman Kaimba received a tip-off about their illegal act and dragged them to the traditional court where they were fined eight beasts.

On February 1, the herdman's messenger attached three beasts from the brothers' herd which they forcibly took back.

This prompted a report at Rushinga Police station leading to their arrest.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

General Chiwenga takes over as Acting President

1 min ago | 0 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa,son and Tagwirei arrive in Equatorial Guinea

45 mins ago | 265 Views

WATCH: Alleged Plumtree witch violently bashed by Tsikamutandas in Matobo

4 hrs ago | 871 Views

Car thief caged 10 years

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

CCC duplicity, hell bent on participating in 2023 with not cat in hell chance on winning, has exposed SADC duplicity

8 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mwonzora claims high level engagements with CCC and Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 2429 Views

Mnangagwa called by several SADC leaders about Belarus leader's visit

13 hrs ago | 5559 Views

Mliswa to battle Tsvangirai's son for Norton seat

13 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Mnangagwa ally appointed Air Zimbabwe board chairperson

13 hrs ago | 958 Views

Parly Speaker dismisses Zanu-PF activist's claim as delimitation report row rages

13 hrs ago | 590 Views

Mwonzora expels Mudzuri, demotes Komichi

13 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Chamisa's CCC rules out primary elections

13 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Zanu-PF demands slot in schools' leadership

13 hrs ago | 431 Views

Wadyajena removed from remand

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to steal opposition members' IDs?

13 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimsec in shocking U-turn over 'exam cheats'

13 hrs ago | 3254 Views

'Zimbabwe varsities' law curricula need review'

13 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Zimbabwe's female politicians having it rough'

13 hrs ago | 259 Views

Parly Speaker defends Zec delimitation report

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

'UK-based Zimbabwean caregivers being exploited'

13 hrs ago | 745 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt guilty of political suppression'

13 hrs ago | 188 Views

No fees hike for Zimbabwe's Grade 7 examinations

13 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa sent bulk of remittances in 2022

13 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bosso's teenage sensation headed to Croatia

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Air Force of Zimbabwe pilots

13 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bound by blood'?

13 hrs ago | 751 Views

Killer cop back in court

13 hrs ago | 437 Views

Cop arrested in Zimbabwe's anti-drugs fight

13 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mnangagwa's Cabinet meeting cancelled

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimbabwe's new TV station knocked off air by technical fault

21 hrs ago | 525 Views

ZEC's 7 rebel commissioners did not sign final delimitation report

21 hrs ago | 619 Views

'Donors snub Nelson Chamisa's CCC'

06 Feb 2023 at 17:14hrs | 2741 Views

WATCH: Malema threatens to reclaim hijacked flats in Hillbrow

06 Feb 2023 at 16:37hrs | 1590 Views

Wadyajena acquitted in Cottco fraud case

06 Feb 2023 at 16:05hrs | 787 Views

Property developer appeals to ConCourt for more time

06 Feb 2023 at 08:06hrs | 1020 Views

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 5771 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1914 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

06 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1695 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

06 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 2465 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1737 Views

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

06 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1456 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 3131 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 466 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

06 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 587 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 492 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

06 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 673 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 657 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

06 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 474 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

06 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 1025 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days