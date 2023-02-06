PHOTOS: Mnangagwa,son and Tagwirei arrive in Equatorial Guinea

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Malabo in Equatorial Guinea to meet Teodoro Obiang Nguema the longtime ruler of that country.The President who flew using a Boeing 767-2DX (ER) operated by Comlux of Switzerland is in the company of top businessmen Kuda Tagwirei and Alexander Zingman and his son Emmerson jnr.He was welcomed by the country's Prime Minister Roka Botey.According to Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea enjoy broad-based relations including in areas of security, energy and manpower development."Apart from importing oil from Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe played host to several students from Equatorial Guinea who horned various skills in Zimbabwean institutions. Several agreements are set to be signed during the State visit." Charamba said.