General Chiwenga takes over as Acting President

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Vice President General (Rtd), Dr Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga has assumed the office of the Acting President of the country following President Emmerson Mnangagwa's state visit to Equatorial Guinea to meet his counterpart longtime ruler Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The state visit is expected to culminate into signing of six agreements.


Upon arrival, Mnangagwa received a country brief from Ambassador Maxwell Ranga who covers Equatorial Guinea from Abuja, Nigeria.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo is a former military officer who has served as the second president of Equatorial Guinea since August 1979.

He is the longest-serving president of any country ever and the second-longest consecutively-serving current non-royal national leader in the world.

Source - Byo24News

