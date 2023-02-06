Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo Council reveals eGodini Mall relocation strategy

by Mandla Ndlovu
The City of Bulawayo has issued a circular informing informal traders and the generality of the public on the steps that shall be taken to relocate informal vendors to the botched eGodini Mall site which has failed to come to a completion since 2015.

The local authority entered into a deal with Terracotta Trading Private Limited (TTPL), to develop Egodini Mall in 2015.

The Council which is under pressure to decongest the CBD and return normalcy said traders who were trading at eGodini and at the 6th Avenue Site will be given first preference in the allocation of vending bays once the redevelopment is complete.

Read the full statement below:

The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that the eGodini relocation strategy is premised on the agreement reached with the informal traders who were trading at eGodini before its redevelopment.

The City agreed with the traders that those who were trading at eGodini and at the 6th Avenue Site will be given first preference in the allocation of vending bays once the redevelopment is complete.

To then accommodate the traders that were trading inside eGodini during the construction period, new sites were established at Site ZESA. (12'n Avenue between Lobengula Street and H Chitepo Street), and Site 5 Avenue. (between Lobengula Street and Herbert Chitepo).

In view of the foregoing, the informal traders currently trading at Site 6th Avenue. Site 5 Avenue and Site ZESA will be given first preference in the allocation of the vending bays at eGodini.

Furthermore. Council will forward the names of these traders to Terracotta Pvt Ltd for consideration. Thereafter, those informal traders who are registered at Council Dugmore Offices shall be given 2nd preference on the remaining vending bays at eGodini.

Members of the public are advised that there is no on-going registration exercise for the allocation of eGodini vending bays outside the current system of registering at the City of Dugmore Vending Offices (former Dugmore Clinic) along Basch Street and 6th Avenue.

Any individuals or groups who are purporting to be registering informal traders for the eGodini Mall informal trading site are not working with the City of Bulawayo.



