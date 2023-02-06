'Chamisa to defeat Mnangagwa with 53%' British survey group says

News / National

by Nkululeko Nyathi









London-based research group SABI Strategy has under the instruction of the Brenthurst Foundation conducted a 2023 election survey whose results they say point to CCC leader nelson Chamisa winning with 53% of the vote against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 40%.The full survey report which is embedded below was done through an in-depth 15-minute phone survey questionnaire using 1 000 respondents.The survey report further says 52% said they would vote for the CCC while only 40% said Zanu-PF.In terms of effective governing, respondents believed the CCC would govern more effectively with 47% favouring it compared to 33% favouring Zanu-PF.Read the full report below or download it here