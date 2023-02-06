UK based Zimbabwe businessman in Ghana lithium refinery venture

News / National

by Staff reporter

United Kingdom based Zimbabwe businessman Douglas Chikohora, 63, and his Cluff Africa Associates Mining Limited (CAA) are set to team up with a European firm in setting up a lithium refinery in Ghana.Making the announcement Monday, the Minerals Commission of Ghana said the partnership between CAA Mining, a UK incorporated company and Livista Energy would go a long way in enhancing local value addition in the West African country's energy sector.CAA, an established mining explorer, has been granted 18 months of exclusive licences to explore the highly rich lithium deposits in the Southern parts of Ghana."Following the successful grant of the licenses, CAA Mining looks forward to commencing the exploration for lithium bearing pegmatite to supply Livista and prove the viability to establish some refining capability in Ghana," said Chikohora, the CAA co-founder and CEO.CAA has already identified eleven pegmatite outcrops and exposures upon which to focus the exploration and look forward to publishing results.The setting up of a lithium refinery will deliver revenue sources for Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and create employment.