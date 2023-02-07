Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo seal 8 agreements

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Underpinned by ambitions to engage and re-engage the international community in pursuit of socio-economic development, President Mnangagwa, is in Equatorial Guinea for high-level discussions covering various topics as both countries target accelerated growth across multiple sectors of their economies.

The visit, which is part of President Mnangagwa's engagement and re-engagement drive, saw the signing of 8 memorandum of understanding (MOUs) in various sectors of the economy.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, President Mnangagwa said the two leaders are "determined to deepen and consolidate relations between the two countries going forward".

He said Zimbabwe was born out of the liberation struggle and hence will forever practise Pan-Africanism.

He also spoke about the genesis of sanctions, which came about following the implementation of the land reform programme.

"We didn't have a formula of getting stolen land from thieves, so we used our domestic resources. So we decided to take our land.

"As a result, sanctions were imposed on us," said the President.

He said even though the economy and the currency faced some challenges, the people remained resolute.

The President praised Finance and Economic Development, Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, for steering the economy towards a growth trajectory.

The two countries, as Pan-Africanists, should "share what we have in terms of skills and resources", he added.

"We are here to deepen and broaden our relationship."

On his part, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said the global South to South is "our only hope in Africa".

"As Africans, we should not expect anything from nobody," he said.

"The resources of this country must not only belong to the people of Equatorial Guinea but to other Africans."  

Speaking ahead of the signing ceremony, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava, said there were several MOUs signed and these include reciprocity in visas, and cooperation in sectors such as tourism, mining and agriculture.

Prof Ncube added that the agreements will also include one on investor protection in form of Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (BIPPA).

President Mnangagwa arrived in Malabo yesterday and was received by Manuela Roka Botey, Prime Minister of Equatorial Guinea. The President went into high-level talks with his Equatorial Guinea counterpart, President Nguema Mbasogo, with the aim of improving the two countries' ties.

On arrival, President Mnangagwa immediately went into a briefing session at the Colinas Boutique Hotel with Zimbabwean officials based here including Zimbabwe Ambassador to Nigeria Maxwell Ranga, businessman Mr George Manyere and ZimTrade chief executive officer Mr Allan Majuru who flew in from Iran.

Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea enjoy warm relations and in 2004 the southern African country played a pivotal role in foiling a coup d'etat attempt in Equatorial Guinea, which was plotted by Simon Mann and his contingent of mercenaries. The two countries have maintained strong relations ever since.

President Mnangagwa was last here two months ago, when he attended the official inauguration of President Mbasogo, who romped to victory during the November 2022 hamornised elections.

Part of the Zimbabwe delegation include Prof Ncube,  Minister Shava, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet George Charamba and Finance Secretary George Guvamatanga.

The State visit could not come at a better time for both Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea, which is taking strides towards becoming a regional energy hub.

Zimbabwe, for its part, has put in place an ambitious economic development plan NDS1, targeting long-term and sustainable growth on the back of key sectors including mining and agriculture.

After the signing ceremony, President Mnangagwa and his delegation were treated to a State banquet by his host at the People's Palace.

Today, President Mnangagwa is expected to visit places of interest in Malabo City, including La Paz Hospital and Punta Europa (oil facilities).

He will then depart from Malabo to the City of Djibloho, before attending a dinner hosted by the city's mayor.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Britain based NGO says Zimbabwe voters favour Chamisa over Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 191 Views

How an orphaned Zimbabwean rose to be a millionaire in Botswana

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Mliswa slams selective application of law

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Operation Dudula takes to streets over Zimbabwe permit extension

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Zanu-PF factional fights exposed

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe crying out for political remaking

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF shooting self in the foot

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Chamisa's CCC says, 'electoral Bill targeted at us'

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF official rapes police band member

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Ferret Team caught in bribery trap

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Slain sheriff's spirit 'haunts' killers

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe moves towards full dollarisation

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Top cop caves in on Ngarivhume case

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Alleged drug dealers accuse police of bias

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Outrage over Wadyajena's removal from remand

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Man jumps off 9th floor of CBD building, survives

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Prince Ndlovu denied Croatian visa

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver arrested in South Africa

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rising daily

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Bloodbath at Dembare

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Chiefs to conduct Gukurahundi hearings in only 3-months

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe in door-to-door searches to flush out drug dealers

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Chiwenga faction on cloud nine

9 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe crash pilots named

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

UK based Zimbabwe businessman in Ghana lithium refinery venture

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

PPC mulls sale of Zimbabwe unit

9 hrs ago | 301 Views

'Chamisa to defeat Mnangagwa with 53%' British survey group says

10 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Bulawayo Council reveals eGodini Mall relocation strategy

12 hrs ago | 811 Views

General Chiwenga takes over as Acting President

12 hrs ago | 851 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa,son and Tagwirei arrive in Equatorial Guinea

13 hrs ago | 4211 Views

Brothers dig up son's grave to recover US$300

14 hrs ago | 1524 Views

WATCH: Alleged Plumtree witch violently bashed by Tsikamutandas in Matobo

17 hrs ago | 1588 Views

Car thief caged 10 years

17 hrs ago | 648 Views

CCC duplicity, hell bent on participating in 2023 with not cat in hell chance on winning, has exposed SADC duplicity

21 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mwonzora claims high level engagements with CCC and Zanu-PF

07 Feb 2023 at 05:07hrs | 2701 Views

Mnangagwa called by several SADC leaders about Belarus leader's visit

07 Feb 2023 at 05:06hrs | 6522 Views

Mliswa to battle Tsvangirai's son for Norton seat

07 Feb 2023 at 05:06hrs | 1824 Views

Mnangagwa ally appointed Air Zimbabwe board chairperson

07 Feb 2023 at 05:05hrs | 1065 Views

Parly Speaker dismisses Zanu-PF activist's claim as delimitation report row rages

07 Feb 2023 at 05:05hrs | 621 Views

Mwonzora expels Mudzuri, demotes Komichi

07 Feb 2023 at 05:04hrs | 2041 Views

Chamisa's CCC rules out primary elections

07 Feb 2023 at 05:04hrs | 1153 Views

Zanu-PF demands slot in schools' leadership

07 Feb 2023 at 05:03hrs | 473 Views

Wadyajena removed from remand

07 Feb 2023 at 05:03hrs | 500 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to steal opposition members' IDs?

07 Feb 2023 at 05:02hrs | 705 Views

Zimsec in shocking U-turn over 'exam cheats'

07 Feb 2023 at 05:02hrs | 4786 Views

'Zimbabwe varsities' law curricula need review'

07 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 365 Views

'Zimbabwe's female politicians having it rough'

07 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 278 Views

Parly Speaker defends Zec delimitation report

07 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 211 Views

'UK-based Zimbabwean caregivers being exploited'

07 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 890 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days