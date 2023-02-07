Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiefs to conduct Gukurahundi hearings in only 3-months

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CHIEFS expect to conduct Gukurahundi hearings within a three-month period with the training of 144 rapporteurs underway in Bulawayo, after Government started disbursing funds for the national healing exercise.

The training of the rapporteurs comes after the National Council of Chiefs presented a victim friendly Gukurahundi public hearings manual to President Mnangagwa before it was adopted as an official Government document last October.

Since coming to power, President Mnangagwa has engaged traditional leaders on a number of occasions to come up with a home grown solution to issues arising out of the Gukurahundi conflict. In preparation for community public hearings to be rolled out after all logistical issues have been attended to, the National Council of Chiefs yesterday started conducting a capacity training workshop for the 144 rapporteurs that ends today.

Chiefs were also in attendance.

Each chief from Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South will be working with two rapporteurs.

In an interview on the sidelines of the training programme, National Council of Chiefs President Chief Charumbira said rapporteurs will be key in successfully holding hearings, hence the need to train them.

He said the rapporteurs are critical to the whole exercise as they will be in charge of recording all the submissions during the process.

Chief Charumbira said the rapporteurs will also be expected to write reports while translating data from local languages to English.

"The rapporteur is a key person as a result we have decided to have a two-day training workshop with the rapporteurs – two rapporteurs per each chief. Matabeleland North has 41 and Matabeleland South has 31 so we have 72 chiefs and each brings two rapporteurs," said Chief Charumbira.

"The rapporteur is going to be in charge of the recorded submissions. You will need electronic gadgets such as laptops, iPads where we upload information and they need to be technically-competent to be able work on a laptop and other gadgets like recording equipment and also interface between the recording equipment."

He said the training is meant to ensure that the information they will gather will be part of a national record for posterity and a security document.

Chief Charumbira said once all gadgets that are needed for the holding of public hearings have been procured, the hearings will commence in earnest.

"Ideally, immediately after training we start hearings, but there could be some interlude because we need some equipment that might not be available right away. But we are in the process of procuring the gadgets, such as laptops, Ipads, and other supporting equipment. No one can give a specific date at which we can end," said Chief Charumbira.

He said the National Council of Chiefs is responsible for the training of rapporteurs although they were tapping into and welcoming skills from other stakeholders to enhance the quality of the exercise.

 "We have people from the civil society family and some people in the civil society have conducted training, high skills training and where we see that they are genuine we will give them the floor," said Chief Charumbira.

He said at the moment they cannot state when the community hearings will start.

Chief Charumbira said tentatively the hearings programme should take a three-month period.

"We can only say that we have started this (training) as part of the roll out, but first you have to train. After training them we need to equip them and then we go out. The actual starting point will be determined by the gadgets that I have mentioned. There is a procurement process, some of these procurement processes can take longer than expected," Chief Charumbira said.

"And then the actual outreach once it has started, from a very ambitious standpoint it can last about three months. So, count for three months when the chief starts to have meetings, but this is not cast in stone."

He said in some areas the Gukurahundi hearings might even be concluded before the completion of the three-month period as there could be less victims. Chief Charumbira said the National Council of Chiefs is also alive to the fact that in some areas the hearings will take much longer than proposed timelines.

"So you don't stop because three months has ended, but you only stop when no one is coming forward to make submissions," said Chief Charumbira.

He said traditional leaders are confident that the programme will move smoothly as budgetary allocations have been provided for the exercise.

Chief Charumbira could not be drawn to comment on how much has been allocated towards the programme.

"A budget has been submitted and you are not given all the money at once. These monies come as per the stage that you have reached, they are released as per need along the programme.

"We cannot say we are not satisfied because the budget itself has been okayed. We can only complain at some point when the money is not coming, but so far everything is going accordingly," said Chief Charumbira.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Britain based NGO says Zimbabwe voters favour Chamisa over Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 191 Views

How an orphaned Zimbabwean rose to be a millionaire in Botswana

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Mliswa slams selective application of law

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Operation Dudula takes to streets over Zimbabwe permit extension

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Zanu-PF factional fights exposed

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe crying out for political remaking

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF shooting self in the foot

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Chamisa's CCC says, 'electoral Bill targeted at us'

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF official rapes police band member

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Ferret Team caught in bribery trap

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Slain sheriff's spirit 'haunts' killers

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe moves towards full dollarisation

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Top cop caves in on Ngarivhume case

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Alleged drug dealers accuse police of bias

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Outrage over Wadyajena's removal from remand

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Man jumps off 9th floor of CBD building, survives

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Prince Ndlovu denied Croatian visa

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver arrested in South Africa

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rising daily

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Bloodbath at Dembare

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe in door-to-door searches to flush out drug dealers

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo seal 8 agreements

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga faction on cloud nine

9 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe crash pilots named

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

UK based Zimbabwe businessman in Ghana lithium refinery venture

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

PPC mulls sale of Zimbabwe unit

9 hrs ago | 301 Views

'Chamisa to defeat Mnangagwa with 53%' British survey group says

10 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Bulawayo Council reveals eGodini Mall relocation strategy

12 hrs ago | 811 Views

General Chiwenga takes over as Acting President

12 hrs ago | 851 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa,son and Tagwirei arrive in Equatorial Guinea

13 hrs ago | 4211 Views

Brothers dig up son's grave to recover US$300

14 hrs ago | 1524 Views

WATCH: Alleged Plumtree witch violently bashed by Tsikamutandas in Matobo

17 hrs ago | 1588 Views

Car thief caged 10 years

17 hrs ago | 648 Views

CCC duplicity, hell bent on participating in 2023 with not cat in hell chance on winning, has exposed SADC duplicity

21 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mwonzora claims high level engagements with CCC and Zanu-PF

07 Feb 2023 at 05:07hrs | 2701 Views

Mnangagwa called by several SADC leaders about Belarus leader's visit

07 Feb 2023 at 05:06hrs | 6522 Views

Mliswa to battle Tsvangirai's son for Norton seat

07 Feb 2023 at 05:06hrs | 1824 Views

Mnangagwa ally appointed Air Zimbabwe board chairperson

07 Feb 2023 at 05:05hrs | 1065 Views

Parly Speaker dismisses Zanu-PF activist's claim as delimitation report row rages

07 Feb 2023 at 05:05hrs | 621 Views

Mwonzora expels Mudzuri, demotes Komichi

07 Feb 2023 at 05:04hrs | 2041 Views

Chamisa's CCC rules out primary elections

07 Feb 2023 at 05:04hrs | 1153 Views

Zanu-PF demands slot in schools' leadership

07 Feb 2023 at 05:03hrs | 473 Views

Wadyajena removed from remand

07 Feb 2023 at 05:03hrs | 500 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to steal opposition members' IDs?

07 Feb 2023 at 05:02hrs | 705 Views

Zimsec in shocking U-turn over 'exam cheats'

07 Feb 2023 at 05:02hrs | 4786 Views

'Zimbabwe varsities' law curricula need review'

07 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 365 Views

'Zimbabwe's female politicians having it rough'

07 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 278 Views

Parly Speaker defends Zec delimitation report

07 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 211 Views

'UK-based Zimbabwean caregivers being exploited'

07 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 890 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days