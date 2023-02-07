Latest News Editor's Choice


Bloodbath at Dembare

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AFTER all, it's not only former coach Tonderai Ndiraya and ex-executive chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa who will pay the price for Dynamos' failures.

The glamourous Castle Lager Premiership football giants have been pushed to the fringes with the team hardly putting up a decent fight, especially over the past four years.

The Mupfurutsa-chaired executive assumed office in 2018 with high hopes DeMbare would roll back the hands of time and start posting successes in the field of play.

It is the same executive that needed some ultra-controversial officiating to survive relegation in 2018.

It is the same executive that hired Ndiraya, in mid-2019, and it is the same executive that presided over the signing of over 53 players in a space of just three years, spending something in the region of US$180 000 in the process.

Yet, the team became so weak their strike-force could score just one goal in the entire campaign last year.

The club became so weak they couldn't sustain a push for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title despite massive sponsorship from energy giants Sakunda Holdings.

And something had to give, especially given their extravagant spending and shocking player-turn-over.

Naturally, Ndiraya had to be the first victim.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars gaffer's contract was not renewed at the end of last year.

He has since joined new boys Simba Bhora.

And Mupfurutsa was next on the firing line.

The Harare banker, being the man in charge of the club, though he wasn't told, was guilty of spending so much money in return for nothing in the field of play.

He was also accused as the chief backer of Ndiraya whom most of the members of the executive committee wanted gone in May last year.

Ndiraya was even suspended during that same time to pave the way for his firing but reports say, with the insistence of Mupfurutsa, the gaffer was quickly reinstated.

However, Mupfurutsa wouldn't stand on the way after a barren season and together with Ndiraya, they were shown the door.

They have reunited at Simba Bhora, each one taking the same position they held at Dynamos.

But the Dynamos chefs believe not only the two were responsible for DeMbare's failures.

And in the late afternoon on Monday, they decided to wield the axe on three more members of the executive.

The purge has seen treasurer, Moses Chikwariro, and two committee members, Tinashe Farawo and Francis Madzinga, being sacrificed.

They have since been replaced.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the club yesterday.

"The Dynamos Football Club board in line with the Strategic Plan 2023-2025 has restructured the Dynamos Football Club executive committee with immediate effect.

"The revamped executive committee is as follows:

Chairman: Moses Maunganidze.

Vice-chairman: Vincent Chawonza.

Secretary-general: Webster Marechera.

Treasurer: Beadle Musa Gwasira.

Committee member responsible for development: Clemence Chimbare.

"Meanwhile, the club's former treasurer Moses Chikwariro and committee member for development Francis Madzinga have been replaced by Gwasira and Chimbare respectively," read the statement.

"The position of committee member for communication and marketing previously held by Tinashe Farawo will now be a function of the secretariat and an appointment to that effect will be confirmed soon by the club.

"The board would like to thank Messrs Chikwariro, Madzinga and Farawo for the services they have rendered to the club to date. The Board would like to wish the new-look Executive Committee success in 2023."

The Glamour Boys continue with their pre-season preparations under new coach Herbert "Jompano'' Maruwa.

They have been one of the busiest clubs on the transfer market, taking in new players, including Donald Mudadi, Tanaka Shandirwa, Elvis Moyo, Donald Dzvinyai, Nyasha Chintuli, Kelvin Moyo, Jayden Barake and Denver Mukamba.

Source - The Herald

