Man jumps off 9th floor of CBD building, survives
1 hr ago
AN UNIDENTIFIED Harare man survived a suicide attempt at Tanganyika House along 3rd Street, Harare, Tuesday. He was rushed to hospital.
The man threw himself from the rooftop of Tanganyika house, intending to kill himself but survived.
It was not clear why the man wanted to kill himself.
Source - Newsday Zimbabwe