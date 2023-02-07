Latest News Editor's Choice


Slain sheriff's spirit 'haunts' killers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
IN a bizarre case of the dead fighting from the grave, four of the six suspects linked to the murder of Harare High Court sheriff during an armed robbery are no longer able to stand trial after two of them died in remand prison and the other two have become mentally unstable.

The first to die in custody was John Robin who died in January last year, while Gift Jongwe died in January this year.

High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi yesterday heard that Francis Alimoso is now mentally challenged and committed to a psychiatric unit, while Kingswell Ngwerume is also mentally challenged and awaiting medical examination.

Only two accused persons Day Kaseke and Misheck Neshamba who are represented by Moffat Makuvatsine appeared in court yesterday for trial.

However, the trial could not proceed after the court heard of the unfortunate predicament of the four.

The six accused persons allegedly killed the late High Court sheriff Kelvin Karasa after he had given them a lift.

The gang also killed Brian Kadenge, a United Theological College employee, using the same modus operandi.

Allegations are that on September 14, Alimoso, Kaseke, Neshamba, Ngwerume, Robin and Jongwe went to Muza Shopping Centre in Epworth and posed as hitch hikers.

The State alleges the gang sought transport from Karasa who was driving a government vehicle to Ruwa.

Karasa offered them transport and when they arrived at Mara Farm in Epworth, one of the accused claimed he had reached his destination and Karasa stopped the motor vehicle.

One of the accused persons then grabbed Karasa by the throat, pulled him from the driver's seat and tied his legs and hands. They searched him and took away $82, a satchel with court documents and a cellphone. They also demanded his EcoCash pin number.

Alimoso allegedly cut the car seat belts and dragged Karasa for about 50 metres into the bush, tore his suit and used it to blindfold him before tying him to a tree. He then struck him on the head and left him for dead.

The State further alleges that Alimoso and Kaseke then drove the government vehicle for a while before dumping it in the central business district the following day. Karasa's decomposing body was later discovered by an Epworth resident who was looking for firewood.

Alimoso and his gang also allegedly pounced on the now deceased Kadenge (24) who was driving from Norton to Harare after he offered them transport.

They allegedly attacked him at the Lake Chivero turn-off, and tied his hands and legs.

They took Kadenge's cellphone, cash and demanded his EcoCash pin before tearing his clothes and blindfolding him. Kadenge was allegedly dragged into the bush and struck with a stone on the head and left for dead. They used his car as a taxi and picked up four passengers from whom they stole cellphones and cash before dumping them at Mbizi Game Park.

Kadenge's body was later discovered by Silindeni Mwachebe at Somerby Farm, along the Harare-Norton Highway.

Investigations led to the arrest of Alimoso and Kaseke who implicated their accomplices.

Kadenge's wallet and Karasa's mobile phones were recovered, along with others belonging to  several complainants.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

