Zanu-PF official rapes police band member

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF district co-ordinating committee chairperson for Hwange Matthew Muleya was yesterday arraigned before the Harare Magistrates' Court on allegations of raping a female police band member after a show in the capital.Muleya (43) appeared together with police band supervisor Cuthbert Gwidi (47) charged with rape.They were remanded out of custody to February 28.Allegations are that sometime in 2018 at Harare's Rainbow Towers, the complainant (who is not named for legal reasons) and Gwidi, who is her supervisor, were performing at a Zanu-PF fundraising dinner where Muleya was a delegate.It is alleged that after the event, the complainant and her fellow band members were dismissed.Gwidi then called the complainant back to the hotel and he took her to Muleya who raped her twice.Three days later, the complainant noticed that she had been infected with a sexually transmitted illness.She reported the matter at Harare Central Police Station and also went for a medical examination. An affidavit was compiled.Gwidi is also charged with raping the same complainant between 2017 and 2019 at various places in and around the ZRP Morris Depot, Harare.In 2017, it is alleged Gwidi sent the complainant to fetch documents from his office. He followed her and threatened her with dismissal before demanding sex in exchange for remaining at work.He then raped her once in his office.It is alleged that from that day until 2019, the accused person used the same threats and sexually abused her on several occasions.The matter was later reported to the police.