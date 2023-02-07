Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's CCC says, 'electoral Bill targeted at us'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has described the proposed amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill as "retrogressive" and aimed at blocking as many opposition candidates as possible from contesting in the upcoming general elections.

The polls are expected to take place between July 30 and August 27.

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday on the Electoral Amendment Bill currently before Parliament, CCC member of the electoral reform taskforce, Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North legislator) said some proposed amendments to do with disqualification of convicted legislators or councillors from contesting were clearly targeted at the opposition.

"The Bill brings in a scenario whereby it says if you have been convicted in the previous 12 months for certain offences, you cannot qualify to stand as a Member of Parliament or councillor. We believe that this provision is not only retrogressive, but that it violates the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"We believe that in terms of sections 125 and 378 of the Constitution, it sufficiently covers qualifications required for a person to be elected MP or councillor, and therefore to try and introduce another qualification — we feel is an attempt to curtail some members of the opposition from contesting for the positions, and therefore our suggestion is that the clause should fall away," the Binga North legislator said.

The opposition party, led by

Nelson Chamisa, also wants the proposed amendments to cure issues pertaining to electoral disputes and processes.

"We noticed that the Electoral Amendment Bill (HB11, 2022) does not sufficiently capture the issues that need to be addressed. Contrary to what is in the public domain, there is nothing that has been taking place with regards to electoral reforms."

Sibanda said the Political Leaders Dialogue and electoral watchdogs within civic society made suggestions for electoral reforms, which the CCC party would be happy to see included in the Bill.

"The Bill does not talk about disenfranchised citizens in terms of elections. We have a number of citizens in the diaspora who are disenfranchised. Statistics indicate four to seven million Zimbabweans are resident outside the country.  They must be allowed to participate, at least in the presidential elections because the constituency of the presidential election is the entire country and so residence does not arise."

The CCC wants the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to undertake voter registration blitzes at least four months before a general election, and to allow prisoners to vote.

"We propose that this Bill should talk about accessibility of the voters roll in analysable formats. The best international practice is that before a general election, an audit of the voters roll is conducted by reputable audit firms, and that contestants should audit the voters roll before elections. We need a voters roll that is acceptable to everyone else."

On announcement of results, Sibanda said currently the Bill ignores the fact that results are first announced by agents of participants in an election, and should validate them as being a correct collation of figures that would have come from polling stations.

"We believe that particular section should be amended," he said.

On Monday, MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora said opposition parties should unite and push for electoral reforms. Mwonzora said signs of rigging of this year's polls were already showing.

"The opposition must put aside their petty differences and speak with one voice when it comes to electoral reforms.  These electoral reforms are imperative to the holding of a free and fair election.  Already there are signs that the election is rigged. The delimitation report is a rigging mechanism," he said.

Meanwhile, the ruling party Zanu-PF, by virtue of numbers is having a field day in both the National Assembly and Senate where laws deemed to be in its favour are sailing through at breath-taking speed.

Last week, Zanu-PF senators did not have trouble in ensuring that the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment (PVOs) Bill sails through Senate.  It only took four minutes to pass the controversial Bill deemed oppressive by critics. Fears are that the same might happen with the Electoral Amendment Bill.

Zanu-PF has a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly with 145 seats out of 210.  The remainder is shared by the opposition parties and one independent candidate.

CCC currently has 19 seats to its name after ditching the MDC Alliance name following squabbles with Mwonzora.

CCC party spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said this year's polls were likely to be held without meaningful electoral reforms.

"Over the past few years, we have seen an alarming increase in repressive laws designed to curb citizens' freedoms, shrink the democratic space and criminalise rights that are clearly provided for in our Constitution. Repressive laws like the PVO Amendment Bill, is an example and it was passed through the Senate," Mahere lamented.

"The Electoral Amendment Bill was tabled before Parliament… as the CCC we continue to fight for reforms that are in line with the Constitution and adhere to regional and international guidelines and standards. The current Bill fails to advance changes that would create a truly free and fair environment for elections. Without a majority in Parliament, we won't be able to reverse these damaging laws or to put forward our collective vision for a bright future," she said.

The PVOs Amendment Bill has been criticised for its provisions that are likely to criminalise the work of civic society organisations in the countryby proposing harsh penalties, including jail time of up to one year for CSO registration framework-related offences.

It now awaits President Emmerson Mnangagwa's signature to make it law.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Britain based NGO says Zimbabwe voters favour Chamisa over Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 199 Views

How an orphaned Zimbabwean rose to be a millionaire in Botswana

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Mliswa slams selective application of law

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Operation Dudula takes to streets over Zimbabwe permit extension

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF factional fights exposed

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe crying out for political remaking

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF shooting self in the foot

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF official rapes police band member

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Ferret Team caught in bribery trap

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Slain sheriff's spirit 'haunts' killers

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe moves towards full dollarisation

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Top cop caves in on Ngarivhume case

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Alleged drug dealers accuse police of bias

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Outrage over Wadyajena's removal from remand

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Man jumps off 9th floor of CBD building, survives

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Prince Ndlovu denied Croatian visa

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe truck driver arrested in South Africa

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rising daily

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Bloodbath at Dembare

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Chiefs to conduct Gukurahundi hearings in only 3-months

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe in door-to-door searches to flush out drug dealers

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo seal 8 agreements

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Chiwenga faction on cloud nine

9 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe crash pilots named

9 hrs ago | 528 Views

UK based Zimbabwe businessman in Ghana lithium refinery venture

9 hrs ago | 357 Views

PPC mulls sale of Zimbabwe unit

9 hrs ago | 303 Views

'Chamisa to defeat Mnangagwa with 53%' British survey group says

10 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Bulawayo Council reveals eGodini Mall relocation strategy

12 hrs ago | 812 Views

General Chiwenga takes over as Acting President

13 hrs ago | 852 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa,son and Tagwirei arrive in Equatorial Guinea

13 hrs ago | 4219 Views

Brothers dig up son's grave to recover US$300

14 hrs ago | 1526 Views

WATCH: Alleged Plumtree witch violently bashed by Tsikamutandas in Matobo

17 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Car thief caged 10 years

17 hrs ago | 650 Views

CCC duplicity, hell bent on participating in 2023 with not cat in hell chance on winning, has exposed SADC duplicity

21 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mwonzora claims high level engagements with CCC and Zanu-PF

07 Feb 2023 at 05:07hrs | 2702 Views

Mnangagwa called by several SADC leaders about Belarus leader's visit

07 Feb 2023 at 05:06hrs | 6523 Views

Mliswa to battle Tsvangirai's son for Norton seat

07 Feb 2023 at 05:06hrs | 1824 Views

Mnangagwa ally appointed Air Zimbabwe board chairperson

07 Feb 2023 at 05:05hrs | 1065 Views

Parly Speaker dismisses Zanu-PF activist's claim as delimitation report row rages

07 Feb 2023 at 05:05hrs | 621 Views

Mwonzora expels Mudzuri, demotes Komichi

07 Feb 2023 at 05:04hrs | 2042 Views

Chamisa's CCC rules out primary elections

07 Feb 2023 at 05:04hrs | 1154 Views

Zanu-PF demands slot in schools' leadership

07 Feb 2023 at 05:03hrs | 473 Views

Wadyajena removed from remand

07 Feb 2023 at 05:03hrs | 500 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to steal opposition members' IDs?

07 Feb 2023 at 05:02hrs | 706 Views

Zimsec in shocking U-turn over 'exam cheats'

07 Feb 2023 at 05:02hrs | 4791 Views

'Zimbabwe varsities' law curricula need review'

07 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 365 Views

'Zimbabwe's female politicians having it rough'

07 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 278 Views

Parly Speaker defends Zec delimitation report

07 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 211 Views

'UK-based Zimbabwean caregivers being exploited'

07 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 890 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days