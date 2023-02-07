Latest News Editor's Choice


Top journalist arrested for driving without license...drives police officers to station

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
AMH Senior reporter Blessed Mhlanga was on Wednesday arrested by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police traffic department in Mbare for failure to produce a driver's license.

Posting on Twitter Mhlanga said, "This morning Mbare @PoliceZimbabwe arrested me for forgetting my drivers license at home. They said they would detain me for 24 hours until they ascertain my identity."


Mhlanga who was on his way to drop his son at school said the police made him to drive them to the police station where he was released upon arrival.

Said Mhlanga, "They got into my car and I drove them to the station. They felt safe being driven by an unlicensed driver.

"I refuse to pay a bribe, what followed was serious bulling and banging of my car with a baton stuck in the presence of my 8 year old son who I was taking to school. Upon getting to the station they just released me. Why are people like this."

The Road Traffic Act, [Chapter 13:11]prohibit any person from driving a motor vehicle on a road unless such person is the holder of a valid licence issued to him or her in respect of motor vehicles of the class concerned. Section 6 (5) provides that a person who contravene s 6 (1) which encompasses the offence of driving without a licence shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level six or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or to both such fine and such imprisonment.





