Dembare to conduct ideology classes

News / National

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS have paled over the years with lack of philosophy and identity being some of the factors blamed for the downturn in their fortunes.And the Glamour Boys, who have refreshed their squad ahead of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership football season, are keen to inculcate the ethos in their new crop.They have already recalled two of their most loyal sons, Murape Murape and Lloyd "Mablanyo"' Chigowe, who have been fused into the technical team headed by Herbert "Jompano" Maruwa.And the players, most of whom grew in different systems away from Dynamos, will undergo periodic symposiums as the Glamour Boys aim to hammer the dictates of what it should be like for one to identify with the Harare giants.Club executive chairman, Moses Maunganidze, revealed the squad will attend ideology classes while addressing the players yesterday.Led by board chairman Bernard Marriot Lusengo, the Glamour Boys new executive was unveiled before the players in Harare. yesterdayThe new executive was appointed following the departure of former chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa, treasurer Moses Chikwariro and committee members Tinashe Farawo and Francis Madzinga.Maunganidze is now being deputised by Vincent Chawonza with Beadle Musa Gwasira coming in as the treasurer while Webster Marechera has retained his post as the secretary-general of the club.Clemence Chimbare has replaced Madzinga while Farawo will be replaced in the coming few days."We will be holding some orientation indoor symposiums where we will be talking all about Dynamos, what it means to don that blue jersey and what the badge symbolises."You should ask yourself those key questions, what's your role at Dynamos and how do you get about doing your business as a Dynamos player, a technical team member, an executive committee member or a member of the team security," said Maunganidze."You should be able to really define what all that means for you and the club. As players, your role is to play football as per your technical team's instruction. We need results at the end of the day."Dynamos is not about individuals, it is about the whole group from the board to the fans and players should view the team as such. This is why we are going to conduct these indoor training sessions in order for us to open our eyes on what kind of the world we are talking about when we mention the name Dynamos."At the end of the day, it shouldn't be about individuals. It's an us team not about the ‘me' thing."The ‘us' language is the one that we talk of when we are at Dynamos."This is what has been lacking. This should be our season. Better days are ahead, let's follow the dictates of the team to build the Dynamos we want."The orientation and ideology classes come at a time when Dynamos have had some financial irregularities emanating from sign-on fees over the past two years.It is understood that the fired executive members dipped their fingers in the transfer of a number of players over the past two years prejudicing the club of thousands in United States dollars.The club majority shareholder by the virtue of being the only surviving founder member, Marriot Lusengo, is reported to have gotten wind of the shady deals which an internal inquiry uncovered, resulting in the purge.And the man nicknamed "Magitare" talked at length on the need for the club to maintain discipline at every turn."I am happy to address all of you. I am happy with the average age of the team and the general composition. I would like to hammer on the issue of discipline amongst all of us," he said."Discipline is the password to success. We should always endeavour to carry with us this trait wherever we go and in whatever we do."This is a big club and we should help create the brand that we all want to see by staying disciplined. Let's all be guided by the ethos of the club."New captain Frank Makarati promised the executive that they should hope for better days."On behalf of the players, I would like to say, we are ready to rumble in the field of play. Everyone is raring to go and the excitement is impressive."We are all looking forward to a fruitful 2023 as Dynamos. I have been at the club for the past two years and I think it's high time we start posting good results and numbers," said Makarati."From the players' perspective, I should say, we are ready for the season."