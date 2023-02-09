Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed robber shot dead, another arrested

by Staff reporter
09 Feb 2023 at 05:06hrs | Views
A 29-year-old suspected armed robber, who was part of a seven member gang targeting companies in Harare, was shot and killed by police during a shoot out in Ruwa on Tuesday.

Alexio Mupamhura (29) died a few hours after being admitted to Parirenyatwa Hospital.

His other accomplice, Deliverance Makomva (21), was arrested after police conducted more investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident. "The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Alexio Mupamhura (29) and Deliverance Makomva (21) in connection with two armed robbery cases which occurred on December 15, 2022 and the 7th of February 2023 in Harare," he said.

"On February 6, 2023, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare, received information which linked Alexio Mupamhura to a robbery case which occurred on December 15th, 2022 at Prime Irrigation Company along ED Mnangagwa Road, Highlands, Harare, where a security guard was attacked before a cellphone, five 12-volt lithium batteries, eight solar panels, a 5KW generator and US$700 cash were stolen."

The detectives acted upon the information and made a follow up on Mupamhura and on Tuesday at around 8am he arrived at his residence along Chinhoyi Street, Zimre Park, Ruwa, whilst driving a Toyota Wish vehicle, registration number, AFA 8576.

After seeing the detectives, Mupamhura sped off, leading to a shoot out and speed chase with the detectives.

He drove into a maize field where he stopped the vehicle before fleeing while armed with an iron bar.

Mupamhura was later arrested and was found with gunshot wounds on the chest and leg.

"During interview by the police, the suspect implicated Deliverance Makomva and five others who are at large. Alexio Mupamhura was referred to Parirenyatwa where he died on admission," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"The arrest led to the recovery of the suspects' getaway vehicle, a Nissan Caravan NV350, registration number AFY 9469, a pellet gun, five bolt cutters, two 14 pounce hammers, three crowbars, various clothes with price tags, four laptops, an HP desktop computer, two solar panels, two 12 volts solar batteries, a lithium battery, three Samsung tablets, a solar light set, three inverters, 2 x 5 litre engine oil, eight pints of engine oil, a LED torch and a pinch bar."

Detectives later arrested Makomva after he had contacted Mupamhura's wife to meet him at Mabvuku turn-off, along Harare-Mutare Road, where he wanted to give her unidentified property for safekeeping.

Subsequently, detectives recovered various clothes with price tags and two lithium batteries from Makomva.

The suspects were further linked to a robbery case which occurred on February 7, 2023 at business premises along Sam Nujoma Street, Harare where a security guard and his daughter were attacked before two cellphones, US$5 cash, a solar panel, a 48 volts solar battery, four Baofeng wireless communication radios and a laptop were stolen.

Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects, identified as Tendai Ruchiyo, alias T1, Emmanuel Dylan Matiza, alias Big Dealer, Carlson Mabhonga and Lloyd Chinembiri.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a robbery case which occurred on February 7 2023 at a house along Shaneragh Road, Mandara, Harare.

Seven unknown suspects attacked a couple before stealing US$17 000 cash, a Ford Everest vehicle, registration number AFN 7615, a Mazda CX6 battery, three cellphones and three laptops.

Anyone with information to contact National complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, WhatsApp 0712 800 197, ZRP Harare Operations on (0242) 748836 or report at any nearest Police Station.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mliswa takes Wadyajena head-on

4 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zimbabweans in fake marriages for ticket to the UK

5 hrs ago | 819 Views

A leader who always gives reasons for his failures is himself an unmitigated failure!

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

ZRP prohibits CCC rally in Mutare

13 hrs ago | 647 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns AKA

13 hrs ago | 2256 Views

BREAKING: SA rapper 'AKA' shot dead outside nightclub

17 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Prophets clash over dead snake

24 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Zimbabwe hit by paternity fraud

24 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Hubby cheats with maid, crashes car with pregnant wife inside

24 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Man demands midnight open-air sex from ex-lover

24 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Prisons officer sacked over missing food rations to be re-instated

24 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally blocked

24 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zera shifts to monthly fuel price updates

24 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe is safe from tropical storms - Dingani, Freddy

10 Feb 2023 at 19:38hrs | 250 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa appoints Adv. Ajay Singh as new Prosecutor General

10 Feb 2023 at 18:28hrs | 2187 Views

PHOTO: 1 000 CCC members defect to ZANU PF in Masvingo

10 Feb 2023 at 17:25hrs | 1224 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane crash advert causes stir on social media

10 Feb 2023 at 17:01hrs | 1634 Views

Why are online casinos growing in South Africa?

10 Feb 2023 at 14:09hrs | 105 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson shocking business deals in America

10 Feb 2023 at 13:18hrs | 699 Views

All set for the SADC Business of Art Seminar

10 Feb 2023 at 12:00hrs | 130 Views

Youngest African millionaire comes to Hustlers Summit Zimbabwe

10 Feb 2023 at 11:44hrs | 13618 Views

WATCH: Shock as Ramaphosa tears Thabo Mbeki speech apart

10 Feb 2023 at 10:45hrs | 3979 Views

Mnangagwa sends envoys to Kasukuwere

10 Feb 2023 at 08:53hrs | 4530 Views

Jonathan Moyo scoffs at survey showing voters prefer Chamisa over Mnangagwa

10 Feb 2023 at 05:43hrs | 3398 Views

SA faces largest exodus of Zimbabweans

10 Feb 2023 at 05:42hrs | 9403 Views

'Zimbabwe has no electronic trade agreements, treaties database'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 262 Views

US$88m govt deal raises stink

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 838 Views

Boy (11) hangs self, as birthday celebration turns nasty

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1329 Views

'Drug dealers hiding behind shonalism'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1873 Views

Harare taps run dry

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 379 Views

Zimbabwe pastor defrauds South Korean counterpart

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 482 Views

BCC must work harder to tame the traffic menace

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 184 Views

Bulawayo's Renkini a white elephant as intercity buses shun it

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 668 Views

300 base stations set for installation

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 361 Views

Lower 6 classes set to start Monday

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 250 Views

War vets postpone congress

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 317 Views

'Build your house in a year or lose stand'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 691 Views

Ferret team granted bail

09 Feb 2023 at 21:27hrs | 680 Views

Zimbabwe electricity crisis to ease as new Hwange unit to start operating soon

09 Feb 2023 at 20:54hrs | 894 Views

Kenyan Airways aircraft breaks down in Zimbabwe

09 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 955 Views

June exams return

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 484 Views

Namibian Government bans driving of second-hand in transit vehicles

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 868 Views

Madhuku warns delimitation report debacle could trigger constitutional crisis

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 670 Views

Zimbabwean villagers face eviction by Chinese lithium mining company

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 585 Views

Suspected armed robber killed

09 Feb 2023 at 19:34hrs | 665 Views

Where are these fruits of independence Zimbabweans are supposed to be enjoying?

09 Feb 2023 at 19:28hrs | 242 Views

Zanu-PF members are the ones who are Unpatriotic

09 Feb 2023 at 19:24hrs | 204 Views

Canada agonize readmitting Zanu PF into Commonwealth - trade democracy for ED's company, gold for fool's gold

09 Feb 2023 at 19:22hrs | 542 Views

ZanuPF nullifies suspension on party big wig

09 Feb 2023 at 16:43hrs | 923 Views

PHOTO: Tsikamutandas who violently bashed an alleged Plumtree witch in Matobo arrested

09 Feb 2023 at 12:03hrs | 2480 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days