Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rising inflows boost Kariba power output

by Staff reporter
09 Feb 2023 at 05:07hrs | Views
KARIBA Hydro-Power Station has increased its daily electricity generation output by 40 percent from 250 megawatts to 350 megawatts in response to the rising water inflows into Lake Kariba, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), has said.

It said as rains continue to pound the Zambezi River basin, hopes are high that the improvement in water levels will allow the giant hydro-power station to generate more power in line with its installed capacity. This, the power company said, will ease the strain and complement Hwange-Thermal Station, which is prone to constant breakdown due to ageing equipment.

The jump in output at Kariba has huge significance for the country at a time when the demand for electricity at home and across Southern Africa is high.

"Kariba South Power Station has increased its average generation from 250MW to 350MW following an improvement in water inflows into Lake Kariba," said ZPC in a brief update yesterday.

In its daily generation report, the power utility also indicated that overall output was now hovering around 750 megawatts from around 600 megawatts a month ago, with Hwange Thermal Power Station producing around 380 megawatts. Smaller thermal stations remain the weak link due to obsolete equipment with Bulawayo and Harare at zero while Munyati is generating 17 megawatts.

The positive growth in the economy under the Second Republic has resulted in increased demand for power forcing the country to import to cover the deficit. Output from Kariba Power Station, which averaged above 700 megawatts and anchored domestic supplies for the better part of 2022, was abruptly reduced to below 300 megawatts in November when water levels dwindled to unsustainable levels – plunging the country into a serious supply gap.

However, a latest update from the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), which manages water at Kariba on behalf of Zimbabwe and Zambia, indicates that water levels at the lake are steadily increasing each day, and now stand at 476,7 metres, up from 476,53 at the end of last month, resulting in actual water storage increasing to 5,3 billion cubic metres as of Monday this week.

"Reading indicates that the level has gone up to 476,7m up from 476,53m on January 30 and indications are that the water at the lake is still rising at a rate of about two centimetres per day," said ZRA hydrologist, Engineer Pherry Mwiinga.

"This development has seen the reservoir storage increasing to about 5,3 billion cubic metres. In terms of the inflows the mainstream Zambezi is also doing very well with the inflows expected to rise steadily into March 2023 and we expect these conditions to continue improving especially when indications are that rainfall activities are positive," he said.

"The lake levels are expected to continue rising until June or July."

Before the forced reduction of power generation as a result of dwindling water levels at the lake in November last year, the Kariba plant was generating 572 megawatts although at maximum capacity it used to produce 1,050 megawatts.

Last year ZRA ordered Zesa to shut down the station until early this year after it exceeded its water ration with just 63cm of water above the intake level at the lake remaining after it used 23, 89 billion cubic metres of water, which was 1,39 billion cubic metres more than its allocated 22,50 billion cubic metres for the year 2022.

The Government, however, said the station will not completely shut down but instead would continue generating the minimal power that it was able to.

The country is set for a major electricity generation boost when the Hwange Power Station units 7 and 8 upgrade is completed this year, which will see the station being boosted with 600MW capacity under a US$1,4 billion investment.

The expansion project which started in August 2018 is being implemented simultaneously with the transmission infrastructure upgrade as well as the Deka water pipeline upgrade which is now about 85 percent complete.

"The Deka upgrade involves pipe laying and fitting, construction of the gravel access road along the pipeline and excavation of the pipeline trench. The pipeline project is critical to enhancing operationalization of the Hwange Thermal Power Station," said the power utility last week.

Early this year President Mnangagwa said power challenges will be dramatically reduced as his Government was working on the ‘best and reliable' power supply.

Zambezi River Authority

He said the upgrading and expansion of Hwange Thermal Power Station was one of the clear testimonies that the future of the country's power situation was bright.

Unit 7 has already been completed with the generation systems tested and accepted with the only thing holding connecting it to the national grid being the need for engineers to finalise works on the protection system.

The unit will add 300 megawatts to the national grid while Unit 8, with the same energy-generating capacity, is set to come online later this year.

After the two units are commissioned, Zesa will embark on another project of rehabilitating the existing six units that were commissioned in the 1980s to restore their capacity to 980 megawatts. At the moment they operate at half the capacity.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Mliswa takes Wadyajena head-on

4 hrs ago | 642 Views

Zimbabweans in fake marriages for ticket to the UK

5 hrs ago | 819 Views

A leader who always gives reasons for his failures is himself an unmitigated failure!

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

ZRP prohibits CCC rally in Mutare

13 hrs ago | 647 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns AKA

13 hrs ago | 2256 Views

BREAKING: SA rapper 'AKA' shot dead outside nightclub

17 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Prophets clash over dead snake

24 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Zimbabwe hit by paternity fraud

24 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Hubby cheats with maid, crashes car with pregnant wife inside

24 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Man demands midnight open-air sex from ex-lover

24 hrs ago | 2040 Views

Prisons officer sacked over missing food rations to be re-instated

24 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally blocked

24 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zera shifts to monthly fuel price updates

24 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe is safe from tropical storms - Dingani, Freddy

10 Feb 2023 at 19:38hrs | 250 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa appoints Adv. Ajay Singh as new Prosecutor General

10 Feb 2023 at 18:28hrs | 2187 Views

PHOTO: 1 000 CCC members defect to ZANU PF in Masvingo

10 Feb 2023 at 17:25hrs | 1225 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane crash advert causes stir on social media

10 Feb 2023 at 17:01hrs | 1635 Views

Why are online casinos growing in South Africa?

10 Feb 2023 at 14:09hrs | 105 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson shocking business deals in America

10 Feb 2023 at 13:18hrs | 699 Views

All set for the SADC Business of Art Seminar

10 Feb 2023 at 12:00hrs | 130 Views

Youngest African millionaire comes to Hustlers Summit Zimbabwe

10 Feb 2023 at 11:44hrs | 13619 Views

WATCH: Shock as Ramaphosa tears Thabo Mbeki speech apart

10 Feb 2023 at 10:45hrs | 3981 Views

Mnangagwa sends envoys to Kasukuwere

10 Feb 2023 at 08:53hrs | 4531 Views

Jonathan Moyo scoffs at survey showing voters prefer Chamisa over Mnangagwa

10 Feb 2023 at 05:43hrs | 3398 Views

SA faces largest exodus of Zimbabweans

10 Feb 2023 at 05:42hrs | 9404 Views

'Zimbabwe has no electronic trade agreements, treaties database'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 262 Views

US$88m govt deal raises stink

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 838 Views

Boy (11) hangs self, as birthday celebration turns nasty

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1329 Views

'Drug dealers hiding behind shonalism'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1873 Views

Harare taps run dry

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 379 Views

Zimbabwe pastor defrauds South Korean counterpart

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 482 Views

BCC must work harder to tame the traffic menace

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 184 Views

Bulawayo's Renkini a white elephant as intercity buses shun it

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 668 Views

300 base stations set for installation

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 361 Views

Lower 6 classes set to start Monday

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 250 Views

War vets postpone congress

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 317 Views

'Build your house in a year or lose stand'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 691 Views

Ferret team granted bail

09 Feb 2023 at 21:27hrs | 680 Views

Zimbabwe electricity crisis to ease as new Hwange unit to start operating soon

09 Feb 2023 at 20:54hrs | 894 Views

Kenyan Airways aircraft breaks down in Zimbabwe

09 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 955 Views

June exams return

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 484 Views

Namibian Government bans driving of second-hand in transit vehicles

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 868 Views

Madhuku warns delimitation report debacle could trigger constitutional crisis

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 670 Views

Zimbabwean villagers face eviction by Chinese lithium mining company

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 585 Views

Suspected armed robber killed

09 Feb 2023 at 19:34hrs | 665 Views

Where are these fruits of independence Zimbabweans are supposed to be enjoying?

09 Feb 2023 at 19:28hrs | 242 Views

Zanu-PF members are the ones who are Unpatriotic

09 Feb 2023 at 19:24hrs | 204 Views

Canada agonize readmitting Zanu PF into Commonwealth - trade democracy for ED's company, gold for fool's gold

09 Feb 2023 at 19:22hrs | 542 Views

ZanuPF nullifies suspension on party big wig

09 Feb 2023 at 16:43hrs | 923 Views

PHOTO: Tsikamutandas who violently bashed an alleged Plumtree witch in Matobo arrested

09 Feb 2023 at 12:03hrs | 2480 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days