Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora's political ratings take a plunge, claims Chamisa linked NGO

by Staff reporter
09 Feb 2023 at 05:15hrs | Views
MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora is the most "hated" politician in the country, a new research by SABI Strategy Group has claimed.
SABI is linked to Nelson Chamisa's CCC.

The survey, conducted in January using an in-depth 15-minute questionnaire for Brenthurst Foundation by the London-based SABI Strategy Group, shows that Mwonzora has the highest negative favourability rating among public figures tested.
The survey was conducted by Dr Greg Mills, who recently co-authored a book with Mr Tendai Biti, a prominent member of the opposition CCC.

The book, 'Democracy Works', was sponsored by the same Brenthurst Foundation where Mr Biti holds an influential position.

Among those interviewed, 55% said they do not like Mwonzora. Other hated politicians are Finance minister Mthuli Ncube (47%), Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga (46%) and President Emmerson Mnangagwa (41%).

Mwonzora's party, the MDC, has the most unfavourable ratings among the major political parties tested.

The party's negative favourability levels stood at 55%, while Zanu-PF came second at 45% and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was at 27%.

Following a humiliating electoral defeat in last year's by-elections, Mwonzora went on a purging spree, expelling and silencing members that had questioned his leadership qualities and the party's dismal performance.

The part, which was contesting under the MDC Alliance banner, failed to win a single seat in both the council and parliamentary by-elections. So bad was the performance that it got zero votes at some polling stations.

In December last year, Mwonzora held a congress which other senior members described as a sham.

Mwonzora on Monday expelled senior party executives, including his deputy Elias Mudzuri.

Mudzuri said he was saddened that the once popular opposition party was now a pale shadow of itself under the stewardship of Mwonzora.

"We are being led by people with selfish agendas," he said.

Political analyst Pardon Taodzera said Mwonzora's unpopularity was self-inflicted.

"Recent elections have shown that Mwonzora is, indeed, unpopular. His unpopularity emanates from the way he deals with party critics. He has shown that he is ruthless and this has made him very unpopular in the eyes of the public," he said.

According to the survey, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa emerged as the public figure with the highest favourability score of 59%,, while Mnangagwa trailed with 43%, narrowly ahead of CCC MP and former MDC Finance minister Tendai Biti.

More voters believed the CCC would govern more effectively, with 47% favouring the opposition party ahead of Zanu-PF (33%).
The Brenthurst Foundation was established by an obscenely rich South African family in 2004, with the objective of funding civil society organisations that are in essence vehicles of regime change on the African continent.

Linda Masarira, a former ally of Mr Chamisa, wrote on Twitter that "Greg Mills of Brenthurst is handler of opposition puppets in Africa and Brenthurst Foundation is an Anglo American interested party that is biased".


Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mliswa takes Wadyajena head-on

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Zimbabweans in fake marriages for ticket to the UK

5 hrs ago | 819 Views

A leader who always gives reasons for his failures is himself an unmitigated failure!

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

ZRP prohibits CCC rally in Mutare

13 hrs ago | 647 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns AKA

13 hrs ago | 2259 Views

BREAKING: SA rapper 'AKA' shot dead outside nightclub

17 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Prophets clash over dead snake

24 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Zimbabwe hit by paternity fraud

24 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Hubby cheats with maid, crashes car with pregnant wife inside

24 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Man demands midnight open-air sex from ex-lover

24 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Prisons officer sacked over missing food rations to be re-instated

24 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally blocked

24 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zera shifts to monthly fuel price updates

10 Feb 2023 at 19:39hrs | 226 Views

Zimbabwe is safe from tropical storms - Dingani, Freddy

10 Feb 2023 at 19:38hrs | 250 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa appoints Adv. Ajay Singh as new Prosecutor General

10 Feb 2023 at 18:28hrs | 2188 Views

PHOTO: 1 000 CCC members defect to ZANU PF in Masvingo

10 Feb 2023 at 17:25hrs | 1225 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane crash advert causes stir on social media

10 Feb 2023 at 17:01hrs | 1635 Views

Why are online casinos growing in South Africa?

10 Feb 2023 at 14:09hrs | 105 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson shocking business deals in America

10 Feb 2023 at 13:18hrs | 699 Views

All set for the SADC Business of Art Seminar

10 Feb 2023 at 12:00hrs | 130 Views

Youngest African millionaire comes to Hustlers Summit Zimbabwe

10 Feb 2023 at 11:44hrs | 13625 Views

WATCH: Shock as Ramaphosa tears Thabo Mbeki speech apart

10 Feb 2023 at 10:45hrs | 3981 Views

Mnangagwa sends envoys to Kasukuwere

10 Feb 2023 at 08:53hrs | 4531 Views

Jonathan Moyo scoffs at survey showing voters prefer Chamisa over Mnangagwa

10 Feb 2023 at 05:43hrs | 3398 Views

SA faces largest exodus of Zimbabweans

10 Feb 2023 at 05:42hrs | 9405 Views

'Zimbabwe has no electronic trade agreements, treaties database'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 262 Views

US$88m govt deal raises stink

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 838 Views

Boy (11) hangs self, as birthday celebration turns nasty

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1329 Views

'Drug dealers hiding behind shonalism'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1873 Views

Harare taps run dry

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 379 Views

Zimbabwe pastor defrauds South Korean counterpart

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 482 Views

BCC must work harder to tame the traffic menace

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 184 Views

Bulawayo's Renkini a white elephant as intercity buses shun it

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 668 Views

300 base stations set for installation

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 361 Views

Lower 6 classes set to start Monday

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 250 Views

War vets postpone congress

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 317 Views

'Build your house in a year or lose stand'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 691 Views

Ferret team granted bail

09 Feb 2023 at 21:27hrs | 680 Views

Zimbabwe electricity crisis to ease as new Hwange unit to start operating soon

09 Feb 2023 at 20:54hrs | 894 Views

Kenyan Airways aircraft breaks down in Zimbabwe

09 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 955 Views

June exams return

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 484 Views

Namibian Government bans driving of second-hand in transit vehicles

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 868 Views

Madhuku warns delimitation report debacle could trigger constitutional crisis

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 670 Views

Zimbabwean villagers face eviction by Chinese lithium mining company

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 585 Views

Suspected armed robber killed

09 Feb 2023 at 19:34hrs | 666 Views

Where are these fruits of independence Zimbabweans are supposed to be enjoying?

09 Feb 2023 at 19:28hrs | 242 Views

Zanu-PF members are the ones who are Unpatriotic

09 Feb 2023 at 19:24hrs | 204 Views

Canada agonize readmitting Zanu PF into Commonwealth - trade democracy for ED's company, gold for fool's gold

09 Feb 2023 at 19:22hrs | 542 Views

ZanuPF nullifies suspension on party big wig

09 Feb 2023 at 16:43hrs | 923 Views

PHOTO: Tsikamutandas who violently bashed an alleged Plumtree witch in Matobo arrested

09 Feb 2023 at 12:03hrs | 2480 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days