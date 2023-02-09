Jealous man kills ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A jealous man Tongai Ingwani (37) is on the run after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend four times with an okapi knife on Sunday.Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that Tongai Ingwani (37) went into hiding after killing Leeborn Chitsutsu (35) in a jealous affair at Mutomani Business Centre, Chiredzi."We are hunting for Ingwani who allegedly stabbed Chitsutsu four times on the thigh with an okapi knife after accusing him of dating his ex-girlfriend," the source said.Police are appealing for anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of Chitsutsu to report to the nearest police station.