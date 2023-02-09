Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jealous man kills ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

by Simbarashe Sithole
09 Feb 2023 at 08:57hrs | Views
A jealous man Tongai Ingwani (37) is on the run after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend four times with an okapi knife on Sunday.

Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that Tongai Ingwani (37) went into hiding after killing Leeborn Chitsutsu (35) in a jealous affair at Mutomani Business Centre, Chiredzi.

"We are hunting for Ingwani who allegedly stabbed Chitsutsu four times on the thigh with an okapi knife after accusing him of dating his ex-girlfriend," the source said.

Police are appealing for anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of Chitsutsu to report to the nearest police station.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mliswa takes Wadyajena head-on

4 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zimbabweans in fake marriages for ticket to the UK

5 hrs ago | 815 Views

A leader who always gives reasons for his failures is himself an unmitigated failure!

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

ZRP prohibits CCC rally in Mutare

13 hrs ago | 646 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns AKA

13 hrs ago | 2255 Views

BREAKING: SA rapper 'AKA' shot dead outside nightclub

17 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Prophets clash over dead snake

24 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Zimbabwe hit by paternity fraud

24 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Hubby cheats with maid, crashes car with pregnant wife inside

24 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Man demands midnight open-air sex from ex-lover

24 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Prisons officer sacked over missing food rations to be re-instated

24 hrs ago | 463 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally blocked

24 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zera shifts to monthly fuel price updates

24 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe is safe from tropical storms - Dingani, Freddy

24 hrs ago | 249 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa appoints Adv. Ajay Singh as new Prosecutor General

10 Feb 2023 at 18:28hrs | 2183 Views

PHOTO: 1 000 CCC members defect to ZANU PF in Masvingo

10 Feb 2023 at 17:25hrs | 1224 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane crash advert causes stir on social media

10 Feb 2023 at 17:01hrs | 1632 Views

Why are online casinos growing in South Africa?

10 Feb 2023 at 14:09hrs | 105 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson shocking business deals in America

10 Feb 2023 at 13:18hrs | 699 Views

All set for the SADC Business of Art Seminar

10 Feb 2023 at 12:00hrs | 130 Views

Youngest African millionaire comes to Hustlers Summit Zimbabwe

10 Feb 2023 at 11:44hrs | 13606 Views

WATCH: Shock as Ramaphosa tears Thabo Mbeki speech apart

10 Feb 2023 at 10:45hrs | 3979 Views

Mnangagwa sends envoys to Kasukuwere

10 Feb 2023 at 08:53hrs | 4529 Views

Jonathan Moyo scoffs at survey showing voters prefer Chamisa over Mnangagwa

10 Feb 2023 at 05:43hrs | 3398 Views

SA faces largest exodus of Zimbabweans

10 Feb 2023 at 05:42hrs | 9396 Views

'Zimbabwe has no electronic trade agreements, treaties database'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 262 Views

US$88m govt deal raises stink

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 838 Views

Boy (11) hangs self, as birthday celebration turns nasty

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1329 Views

'Drug dealers hiding behind shonalism'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1873 Views

Harare taps run dry

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 379 Views

Zimbabwe pastor defrauds South Korean counterpart

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 481 Views

BCC must work harder to tame the traffic menace

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 184 Views

Bulawayo's Renkini a white elephant as intercity buses shun it

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 668 Views

300 base stations set for installation

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 361 Views

Lower 6 classes set to start Monday

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 250 Views

War vets postpone congress

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 317 Views

'Build your house in a year or lose stand'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 691 Views

Ferret team granted bail

09 Feb 2023 at 21:27hrs | 680 Views

Zimbabwe electricity crisis to ease as new Hwange unit to start operating soon

09 Feb 2023 at 20:54hrs | 894 Views

Kenyan Airways aircraft breaks down in Zimbabwe

09 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 955 Views

June exams return

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 483 Views

Namibian Government bans driving of second-hand in transit vehicles

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 868 Views

Madhuku warns delimitation report debacle could trigger constitutional crisis

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 670 Views

Zimbabwean villagers face eviction by Chinese lithium mining company

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 585 Views

Suspected armed robber killed

09 Feb 2023 at 19:34hrs | 665 Views

Where are these fruits of independence Zimbabweans are supposed to be enjoying?

09 Feb 2023 at 19:28hrs | 242 Views

Zanu-PF members are the ones who are Unpatriotic

09 Feb 2023 at 19:24hrs | 204 Views

Canada agonize readmitting Zanu PF into Commonwealth - trade democracy for ED's company, gold for fool's gold

09 Feb 2023 at 19:22hrs | 542 Views

ZanuPF nullifies suspension on party big wig

09 Feb 2023 at 16:43hrs | 923 Views

PHOTO: Tsikamutandas who violently bashed an alleged Plumtree witch in Matobo arrested

09 Feb 2023 at 12:03hrs | 2480 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days