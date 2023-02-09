Madzibaba confesses to serial kidnappings

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

A white garment apostolic church member (Madzibaba), Willie Chindundundu (21) confessed to serial child kidnappings after he was caught by people trying to kidnap a one-year-old toddler in Glen Norah C on Tuesday.Harare Provincial police spokesperson inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the incident and also said the matter was still under investigation."Allegations are that some children were playing outside in Glen Norah C on Tuesday around 5pm and as Chindundundu approached the children others ran leaving the toddler behind.He took the child hid him under his garment and walked away, he was caught Glen Norah C residents after being alerted by other children who had seen what happened," Chakanza confirms.Residents chased Chindundundu and managed to catch him when he was about to get into a getaway car, he was bashed by mob before they arrival if the police and confessed that he had kidnapped many other children who are in the mountains, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.