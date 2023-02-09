WATCH: 'Stop chasing people from South Africa' Jeys Marabini says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Award winning musician Jeys Marabini has used an impromptu rendition with Ivory Sikepe to plead with Africans to unite and realise that they are a beautiful people with a wealth of inheritance.The piece of song further encourages South Africans to desist from chasing other Africans from its country because they come from Zimbabwe or Mozambique.The song comes at a time when South Africa is experiencing xenophobic attacks targeted at mainly Zimbabweans ahead of the expiry of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits in June this year.Listen to the song below: