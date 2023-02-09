News / National
WATCH: 'Stop chasing people from South Africa' Jeys Marabini says
09 Feb 2023 at 11:41hrs | Views
Award winning musician Jeys Marabini has used an impromptu rendition with Ivory Sikepe to plead with Africans to unite and realise that they are a beautiful people with a wealth of inheritance.
The piece of song further encourages South Africans to desist from chasing other Africans from its country because they come from Zimbabwe or Mozambique.
The song comes at a time when South Africa is experiencing xenophobic attacks targeted at mainly Zimbabweans ahead of the expiry of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits in June this year.
Listen to the song below:
Source - Byo24News