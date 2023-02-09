PHOTO: Tsikamutandas who violently bashed an alleged Plumtree witch in Matobo arrested

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Two men who appeared on a disturbing video on social media beating up an elderly woman, whom they accuse of being a witch, with tree branches have been arrested, senior journalist Zenzele Ndebele has reported.According the Ndebele, the woman is 65 years old and the suspects are Ngqabutho Sibanda aged 36 and Neville Mpofu.Said Ndebele, "Ngqabutho Sibanda claims to be a traditional healer. Neville Mpofu is the assistant (otsikamutanda). The woman who is being assaulted lost her husband in December 2022. In January 2023 she engaged the services of the two to come and cleanse her home following the death of her husband. The two did some rituals and charged her five beasts."She gave them the five beasts, second hand clothes 7 metal roofing sheets, one wheelbarrow and one plank. They claim she later reneged on her promise."The disturbing video had also shown the two men dragging the lady by her body down the road before letting her sit in the middle of the dusty road and continued assaulting her.