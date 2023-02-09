ZanuPF nullifies suspension on party big wig

News / National

by Zebedee Mapuranga/Simbarashe Sithole

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha has nullified the prohibition order that was handed down to Manicaland Province Womens League Chairwoman Happiness Nyakuedzwa last week on allegations of gross misconduct and disruption of party elections last year.In a letter dated February 9 (today) gleaned by this publication, Bimha said:"Kindly be advised that the prohibition order which was given to Manicaland Chairlady Cde H. Nyakuedzwa has since been nulllified. May you kindly facilitate the co-option to fill the vacancy arising from Cde Ivy Mlanga's elevation to National Executive Council and ensure that it is carried out in accordance with the Party Constitution and with what the Manicaland Women's League had agreed to."Nyakuedzwa's suspension was mired in controversy amid allegations that it was orchestrated by the Women's League boss Mabel Chinomona in a bid to disenfranchise Monica Mutsvagwa who is also the women's league secretary for administration.Ironically, both Chinomona and Nyakuedzwa are reportedly rabid supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.