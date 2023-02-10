Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC must work harder to tame the traffic menace

by Staff reporter
10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | Views
There is only one reason why long distance buses and commuter transporters in Bulawayo are picking and dropping passengers anywhere they want.

Buses driving out of the city to Beitbridge, Gwanda, Zvishavane and Masvingo created a pick-up point at the Leopold Takawira Avenue end of Eveline High School. They operated there for years but as we reported yesterday, they recently moved to the Fourth Avenue end of the same school after a few raids by municipal police.

Buses going to Gweru, Harare and other places along that route are known to operate from the southern end of Queens Sports Club, right down to the gum trees as one drives east of the Bulawayo city centre.

The small commuter vehicles, the so-called mushikashika, pick and drop passengers anywhere they want in the city centre. It is all disorder across Bulawayo.

As we mentioned, there is only one reason why this is the case – punishment against those doing so is clearly non-existent. If it existed, and it was heavy enough, none of them would be misbehaving the way they have been doing for years, with so much impunity.

Bulawayo City Council Deputy Mayor Councillor Mlandu Ncube told us that the local authority will continue clamping buses operating from illegal pick-up points.

"Everyone, especially those who are plying Masvingo route have got loading bays at Renkini Bus Terminus so they must go there. Council will be left with no option but to clamp and impound defiant buses. I think for the last two to three days they have seen what we are doing. We are moving further to clamp them," he said.

"These illegal ranks are causing chaos and congestion in the city centre. It's actually destroying the image of the city and we can't just watch these operators flouting our by-laws."

Indeed, Renkini is now ghostly, not just because the city council is allowing infrastructure there to decompose but also because effectively no bus is using it.

Clr Ncube is right to say the illegal termini are causing chaos in the city. Yes, we have seen their law enforcement teams driving around, in some cases, driving after fleeing buses and private vehicles. We, too have also seen police doing the same.

We appreciate, but there are clearly no consequences for breaking the by-laws. If they were, and were strong enough, the drivers would not be doing what they continue to do.

This is a call from us for council to further toughen their law enforcement and sanctions for drivers and vehicle owners breaking it. The recurrence of the disorder is an indication that whatever Clr Ncube and his team are doing is not enough, not deterrent enough. It is just a slap on the wrist, a pat on the back if you like.

A fine as heavy as US$3 000 or more for each violation in addition to seizure of the vehicle in question and withdrawal of operators' licences for offending registered transporters as well as confiscation of the vehicle in the case of mushikashika will instill order in their hearts and minds. They will understand why Renkini is there and why it must not be deserted as it has become.

Many of us have been to Botswana, South Africa and Namibia. There is generally order in their public transport systems and the basic reason why this is so is because there is a no-nonsense approach in dealing with those who pick and drop passengers anywhere.

Bulawayo City Council must therefore understand that wherever they are doing in their efforts to engender order in the local transport system, whatever they convince themselves they are doing, is just not enough. The punishment is too lenient. If law enforcement is stiffened and the fines hit the pockets of law breakers really hard, order will follow.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Mliswa takes Wadyajena head-on

4 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabweans in fake marriages for ticket to the UK

5 hrs ago | 824 Views

A leader who always gives reasons for his failures is himself an unmitigated failure!

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

ZRP prohibits CCC rally in Mutare

13 hrs ago | 648 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns AKA

14 hrs ago | 2259 Views

BREAKING: SA rapper 'AKA' shot dead outside nightclub

17 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Prophets clash over dead snake

10 Feb 2023 at 19:42hrs | 1655 Views

Zimbabwe hit by paternity fraud

10 Feb 2023 at 19:41hrs | 2073 Views

Hubby cheats with maid, crashes car with pregnant wife inside

10 Feb 2023 at 19:41hrs | 1861 Views

Man demands midnight open-air sex from ex-lover

10 Feb 2023 at 19:41hrs | 2045 Views

Prisons officer sacked over missing food rations to be re-instated

10 Feb 2023 at 19:40hrs | 465 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally blocked

10 Feb 2023 at 19:40hrs | 571 Views

Zera shifts to monthly fuel price updates

10 Feb 2023 at 19:39hrs | 226 Views

Zimbabwe is safe from tropical storms - Dingani, Freddy

10 Feb 2023 at 19:38hrs | 250 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa appoints Adv. Ajay Singh as new Prosecutor General

10 Feb 2023 at 18:28hrs | 2189 Views

PHOTO: 1 000 CCC members defect to ZANU PF in Masvingo

10 Feb 2023 at 17:25hrs | 1229 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane crash advert causes stir on social media

10 Feb 2023 at 17:01hrs | 1636 Views

Why are online casinos growing in South Africa?

10 Feb 2023 at 14:09hrs | 105 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson shocking business deals in America

10 Feb 2023 at 13:18hrs | 699 Views

All set for the SADC Business of Art Seminar

10 Feb 2023 at 12:00hrs | 130 Views

Youngest African millionaire comes to Hustlers Summit Zimbabwe

10 Feb 2023 at 11:44hrs | 13633 Views

WATCH: Shock as Ramaphosa tears Thabo Mbeki speech apart

10 Feb 2023 at 10:45hrs | 3981 Views

Mnangagwa sends envoys to Kasukuwere

10 Feb 2023 at 08:53hrs | 4532 Views

Jonathan Moyo scoffs at survey showing voters prefer Chamisa over Mnangagwa

10 Feb 2023 at 05:43hrs | 3399 Views

SA faces largest exodus of Zimbabweans

10 Feb 2023 at 05:42hrs | 9410 Views

'Zimbabwe has no electronic trade agreements, treaties database'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 262 Views

US$88m govt deal raises stink

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 838 Views

Boy (11) hangs self, as birthday celebration turns nasty

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1329 Views

'Drug dealers hiding behind shonalism'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1873 Views

Harare taps run dry

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 379 Views

Zimbabwe pastor defrauds South Korean counterpart

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 482 Views

Bulawayo's Renkini a white elephant as intercity buses shun it

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 668 Views

300 base stations set for installation

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 362 Views

Lower 6 classes set to start Monday

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 250 Views

War vets postpone congress

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 317 Views

'Build your house in a year or lose stand'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 691 Views

Ferret team granted bail

09 Feb 2023 at 21:27hrs | 680 Views

Zimbabwe electricity crisis to ease as new Hwange unit to start operating soon

09 Feb 2023 at 20:54hrs | 894 Views

Kenyan Airways aircraft breaks down in Zimbabwe

09 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 955 Views

June exams return

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 484 Views

Namibian Government bans driving of second-hand in transit vehicles

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 868 Views

Madhuku warns delimitation report debacle could trigger constitutional crisis

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 670 Views

Zimbabwean villagers face eviction by Chinese lithium mining company

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 585 Views

Suspected armed robber killed

09 Feb 2023 at 19:34hrs | 666 Views

Where are these fruits of independence Zimbabweans are supposed to be enjoying?

09 Feb 2023 at 19:28hrs | 242 Views

Zanu-PF members are the ones who are Unpatriotic

09 Feb 2023 at 19:24hrs | 204 Views

Canada agonize readmitting Zanu PF into Commonwealth - trade democracy for ED's company, gold for fool's gold

09 Feb 2023 at 19:22hrs | 542 Views

ZanuPF nullifies suspension on party big wig

09 Feb 2023 at 16:43hrs | 923 Views

PHOTO: Tsikamutandas who violently bashed an alleged Plumtree witch in Matobo arrested

09 Feb 2023 at 12:03hrs | 2480 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days