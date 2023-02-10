Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Shock as Ramaphosa tears Thabo Mbeki speech apart

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 Feb 2023 at 10:45hrs | Views
South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa shocked South Africans during his 2023 State Of the Nation Address when he began hi opening remarks by tearing apart the "I Am an African" speech that was made by Thabo Mbeki on behalf of the African National Congress in Cape Town on 8 May 1996, on the occasion of the passing of the new Constitution of South Africa.

Mbeki speech, which has become an epitome of the expression of being a proud African had the following lines:

I owe my being to the hills and the valleys, the mountains and the glades, the rivers, the deserts, the trees, the flowers, the seas and the ever-changing seasons that define the face of our native land. I am the grandchild of the warrior men and women that Hintsa and Sekhukhune led, the patriots that Cetshwayo and Mphephu took to battle, the soldiers Moshoeshoe and Ngungunyane taught never to dishonour the cause of freedom.

However, on Thursday 9 February 2023, Ramaphosa took to the podium to address the nation on the electricity crisis bedeviling the country and started by the following words which sparked outrage on social media among the followers of Mbeki:

It is a great honour to stand before you this evening to present the State of the Nation.
For we are a nation defined not by the oceans and rivers that form the boundaries of our land.
We are not defined by the minerals under our earth or the spectacular landscape above it. We are not even defined by the languages we speak or the songs we sing or the work we do.
We are, at our most essential, a nation defined by hope and resilience.
Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mliswa takes Wadyajena head-on

4 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zimbabweans in fake marriages for ticket to the UK

5 hrs ago | 822 Views

A leader who always gives reasons for his failures is himself an unmitigated failure!

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

ZRP prohibits CCC rally in Mutare

13 hrs ago | 647 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns AKA

13 hrs ago | 2259 Views

BREAKING: SA rapper 'AKA' shot dead outside nightclub

17 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Prophets clash over dead snake

24 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Zimbabwe hit by paternity fraud

24 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Hubby cheats with maid, crashes car with pregnant wife inside

10 Feb 2023 at 19:41hrs | 1861 Views

Man demands midnight open-air sex from ex-lover

10 Feb 2023 at 19:41hrs | 2043 Views

Prisons officer sacked over missing food rations to be re-instated

10 Feb 2023 at 19:40hrs | 465 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally blocked

10 Feb 2023 at 19:40hrs | 571 Views

Zera shifts to monthly fuel price updates

10 Feb 2023 at 19:39hrs | 226 Views

Zimbabwe is safe from tropical storms - Dingani, Freddy

10 Feb 2023 at 19:38hrs | 250 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa appoints Adv. Ajay Singh as new Prosecutor General

10 Feb 2023 at 18:28hrs | 2188 Views

PHOTO: 1 000 CCC members defect to ZANU PF in Masvingo

10 Feb 2023 at 17:25hrs | 1228 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane crash advert causes stir on social media

10 Feb 2023 at 17:01hrs | 1635 Views

Why are online casinos growing in South Africa?

10 Feb 2023 at 14:09hrs | 105 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson shocking business deals in America

10 Feb 2023 at 13:18hrs | 699 Views

All set for the SADC Business of Art Seminar

10 Feb 2023 at 12:00hrs | 130 Views

Youngest African millionaire comes to Hustlers Summit Zimbabwe

10 Feb 2023 at 11:44hrs | 13630 Views

Mnangagwa sends envoys to Kasukuwere

10 Feb 2023 at 08:53hrs | 4532 Views

Jonathan Moyo scoffs at survey showing voters prefer Chamisa over Mnangagwa

10 Feb 2023 at 05:43hrs | 3399 Views

SA faces largest exodus of Zimbabweans

10 Feb 2023 at 05:42hrs | 9408 Views

'Zimbabwe has no electronic trade agreements, treaties database'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 262 Views

US$88m govt deal raises stink

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 838 Views

Boy (11) hangs self, as birthday celebration turns nasty

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1329 Views

'Drug dealers hiding behind shonalism'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1873 Views

Harare taps run dry

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 379 Views

Zimbabwe pastor defrauds South Korean counterpart

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 482 Views

BCC must work harder to tame the traffic menace

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 184 Views

Bulawayo's Renkini a white elephant as intercity buses shun it

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 668 Views

300 base stations set for installation

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 362 Views

Lower 6 classes set to start Monday

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 250 Views

War vets postpone congress

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 317 Views

'Build your house in a year or lose stand'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 691 Views

Ferret team granted bail

09 Feb 2023 at 21:27hrs | 680 Views

Zimbabwe electricity crisis to ease as new Hwange unit to start operating soon

09 Feb 2023 at 20:54hrs | 894 Views

Kenyan Airways aircraft breaks down in Zimbabwe

09 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 955 Views

June exams return

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 484 Views

Namibian Government bans driving of second-hand in transit vehicles

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 868 Views

Madhuku warns delimitation report debacle could trigger constitutional crisis

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 670 Views

Zimbabwean villagers face eviction by Chinese lithium mining company

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 585 Views

Suspected armed robber killed

09 Feb 2023 at 19:34hrs | 666 Views

Where are these fruits of independence Zimbabweans are supposed to be enjoying?

09 Feb 2023 at 19:28hrs | 242 Views

Zanu-PF members are the ones who are Unpatriotic

09 Feb 2023 at 19:24hrs | 204 Views

Canada agonize readmitting Zanu PF into Commonwealth - trade democracy for ED's company, gold for fool's gold

09 Feb 2023 at 19:22hrs | 542 Views

ZanuPF nullifies suspension on party big wig

09 Feb 2023 at 16:43hrs | 923 Views

PHOTO: Tsikamutandas who violently bashed an alleged Plumtree witch in Matobo arrested

09 Feb 2023 at 12:03hrs | 2480 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days