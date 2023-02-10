Youngest African millionaire comes to Hustlers Summit Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Prominent businessman and Africa's second youngest Millionaire Dumisani Lingamangali Ncube, known as the Radical Entrepreneur, is landing in Zimbabwe to headline the 2nd annual edition of the Hustlers Summit that will be held from the 23rd-25th of March 2023 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.This year's edition comes after the inaugural summit guested by popular South African musician, media personality and businessman Sbusiso "DJ Sbu" Leope in 2022 was a major success leading to the organisors to adopt a resolution that the event becomes an annual gathering of hustlers.The event is organised by MatLive Innovation led by Forbes 30 under 30 listed and Mandela Washington Fellow Nkosana George Mazibisa.Dumisani Ncube is worth over US$1.2 million according to Forbes. He is listed on the Forbes 30 under 30 and recognized as one of Africa's rising young entrepreneurs.He is a Zambian entrepreneur and the Founder/ CEO of DLN TECHNOLOGIES Limited and DLN Construction Limited and has a workforce in excess of 300.Ncube was born at a farm in a village setup, basically in a thatched house. He grew up herding cattle after graduation from herding goats. He started off his entrepreneurial journey in grade nine in Zambia selling pamphlets to supplement his needs. In his teenage years, he traded in goats, started importing blankets and cloths from Botswana and South Africa.Since 2018 he has held a number of conferences and Master classes of which the Africa must think conference has been most influential and successful as it has been the most well attended entrepreneurship conference in Zambia.Over 10000 were gathered at Heroes National Stadium to learn more on entrepreneurship. Dumisani is an example to many youths as he recently spoke at the National youth Indaba to give advice and encouragement to the many youths and aspiring youths in Zambia.Speaking to this reporter, event organisor Nkosana George Mazibisa said, "We live in an era where intellectual property can propel one to be a successful millionaire overnight. We want to show the world especially our young budding entrepreneurs that besides our natural resources there is a huge cake out there for the taking and it is enough to fill each and every hungry entrepreneur's stomach and lead them to untold riches."The summit is a platform that we have created for telling the true African Hustler's success story and show whoever is watching and listening that we are a young continent filled with dreams and young people are taking the lead."