Air Zimbabwe plane crash advert causes stir on social media

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



Riddle:

A plane crashes directly on the border of Zimbabwe and South Africa. Where do they bury the survivors?



Book Your flight.

National airline Air Zimbabwe experienced social media outrage on Friday after posting an advert on Twitter that social media users deemed as inappropriate and insensitive to the potential users of the airline.The advert in the form of the image below has the words written:Social media users criticized the company accusing it of scaring them with an insensitive advert when it has a reputation of faulty planes which usually do emergency landing.The company pulled down the advert later after the social media outrage.