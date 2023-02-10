BREAKING: Mnangagwa appoints Adv. Ajay Singh as new Prosecutor General

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



In terms of Section 259 (3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, has appointed Adv. Ajay Singh to the position of Prosecutor-General of the Republic of Zimbabwe. The position fell vacant on the 1st of March, 2022, when Hon. Kumbirai Hodzi resigned on account of ill health requiring medical attention.



Hon. Adv. Singh grew up in Harare where he attended Blakiston Primary School and went on to do his secondary education at Prince Edward School and Churchill Boys High School. He thereafter left the country briefly to pursue tertiary education in India where he obtained a Bachelor of Commerce (B. Com.) Degree followed by a Bachelor of Laws (Professional) Degree in 2002 and was subsequently enrolled as an Advocate in the same year.



A determined patriot, Hon. Adv. Singh returned to Zimbabwe and joined the Prosecution Service as a Law Officer where he was accorded an Authority to Prosecute by the Attorney General of Zimbabwe (as the Prosecution Service was then known) and was handed his Assumption of Duty on the 22nd of August and was posted as a Public Prosecutor at the Harare Magistrate's Court.



Hon. Adv. Singh is a veteran prosecutor who has devoted over a decade of his life to public service in Zimbabwe. Besides prosecuting at the Harare magistrate's Court, he served a full five-year term on the Board of Directors of ZUPCO (Zimbabwe United Passenger Company) between 2008 and 2013 and he is currently serving the final year of his four-year term on the Board of Directors of ZBC (Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation).



The appointment is with immediate effect.



Dr. M.J.M. Sibanda Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Office of the President and Cabinet



President Emmerson Mnangagwa has in terms of section 259 (3) of the constitution appointed veteran prosecutor Advocate Ajay Singh as the new Prosecutor-General, replacing Kumbirai Hodzi who resigned due to illness. The post has a history of political controversy.This was announced by Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda on Friday.Read his full circular below: