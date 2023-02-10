Chamisa's Mutare rally blocked

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Mutare have barred Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from holding a scheduled constituency rally saying the venue was reserved for sports and was also too close to the homes of property owners who are not at ease with the event held "at their doorsteps".CCC had sent a notice to the police advising them of its plans to hold the rally at Rowa Grounds this Saturday.However, in correspondence directed to the conveners of the event, ZRP Mutare Rural District's Chief Superintendent P. Mbira said the rally notice was "not compliant with the law"."This office acknowledges receipt of your notice on the above subject," he said in a letter addressed to CCC's Jack Robert Saunyama."Your convening notice is not compliant with the law."The intended event is also lined up with sporting activities by local football clubs who usually use the same facility."Some property owners are against the holding of the rally at their doorsteps."This office perceives the situation on the ground to be unfavourable for the holding of the rally and therefore it cannot proceed."Be guided accordingly."CCC, which has the real chance of upstaging Zanu-PF in polls due this year, has seen the systematic prohibition of its gatherings by the State.Police have moved with speed to block rallies in cases which have also seen arrests on opposition activists.Elements linked to Zanu-PF have proceeded to visit brutalities against opponents found conducting their meetings even in private spaces such as homes.