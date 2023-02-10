Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans in fake marriages for ticket to the UK

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE script sounds like a Tyler Perry production of one of his Hollywood blockbuster movies except that it's real and the characters are real people in Zimbabwe.

A WhatsApp group message is calling for a middle-aged man to pair up with a 32-year-old woman for an arranged marriage.

Arranged marriages are not unique in some societies. But this "arranged" marriage that is being advertised online, where the whole world can see, is purely for monetary gains - for both parties.

It's a marriage of convenience for the man and woman - once they are a married couple they can easily relocate to the United Kingdom.

Such a fake marriage of convenience is designed to expedite the processing of spousal visas to enable the bogus couple to travel to the UK for employment.

It's a thriving business for the brokers that facilitate the marriages of convenience. And droves of Zimbabweans are happy to enter into phony marriages just to hop into the next flight for greener pastures.

According to Saturday Chronicle, for one to secure a job, for instance in the UK, they require what is known as a Certificate of Sponsorship (COS). COS is an electronic document issued by foreign employers to prove that one has secured a job, which in turn qualifies them to get a visa to go out of the country.

The COS document is not supposed to be sold but now money hungry individuals and companies have found a loophole they sell it for about £6 000, (US$7 000).

Spousal visas, arranged by the middlemen, enable two strangers to enter into a fake marriage to share the costs of the COS.

One social media page with thousands of followers is in the business of fixing fake marriages.

"We have here a 32-year-old woman looking for a man of about the same age willing to partner her to share the costs of the COS. Each party will pay half.

"When the spousal visas are out, you travel as a married couple and can divorce when you get to the UK, no worries. Inbox us your details such as age, location, profession and we will start the process," reads the message.

But there is a catch. Once in a country like the UK, the newlyweds cannot just divorce at the snap of a finger when they get there. Saturday Chronicle was told that they should remain married for at least two years before terminating the sham union.

While acknowledging the existence of fake marriages, in their various forms, Registrar-General (RG) Henry Machiri said there is little the department can do to curb the scourge.

"We are not in a position to tell if a marriage is fake or not but we do keep records of every marriage in the country.

"Marriages of convenience are not unique to Zimbabwe and are common in many countries because people engage in such unions for various reasons. Some do it, for instance, to get work permits," said Machiri.

But not all that glitters is gold for everyone who moves overseas for greener pastures. Countless reports of Zimbabwean caregivers in the UK being subjected to unfair labour practices, exploitation and poor salaries are abound.

A fortnight ago, a victim of such abuses in the UK recounted her story to the British media. She says that she was fired from her job and victimised after an interview with Home Office compliance officers after an investigation into illegal recruitment practices.

The lady says she was paid hourly rates of £8 instead of the stipulated £15 for caregivers and was victimised after a visit to her workplace by the Home Office in Coventry City.

Source - Chronicle

Must Read

Mliswa takes Wadyajena head-on

4 hrs ago | 645 Views

A leader who always gives reasons for his failures is himself an unmitigated failure!

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

ZRP prohibits CCC rally in Mutare

13 hrs ago | 647 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns AKA

13 hrs ago | 2259 Views

BREAKING: SA rapper 'AKA' shot dead outside nightclub

17 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Prophets clash over dead snake

24 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Zimbabwe hit by paternity fraud

24 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Hubby cheats with maid, crashes car with pregnant wife inside

24 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Man demands midnight open-air sex from ex-lover

10 Feb 2023 at 19:41hrs | 2041 Views

Prisons officer sacked over missing food rations to be re-instated

10 Feb 2023 at 19:40hrs | 465 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally blocked

10 Feb 2023 at 19:40hrs | 571 Views

Zera shifts to monthly fuel price updates

10 Feb 2023 at 19:39hrs | 226 Views

Zimbabwe is safe from tropical storms - Dingani, Freddy

10 Feb 2023 at 19:38hrs | 250 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa appoints Adv. Ajay Singh as new Prosecutor General

10 Feb 2023 at 18:28hrs | 2188 Views

PHOTO: 1 000 CCC members defect to ZANU PF in Masvingo

10 Feb 2023 at 17:25hrs | 1227 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane crash advert causes stir on social media

10 Feb 2023 at 17:01hrs | 1635 Views

Why are online casinos growing in South Africa?

10 Feb 2023 at 14:09hrs | 105 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson shocking business deals in America

10 Feb 2023 at 13:18hrs | 699 Views

All set for the SADC Business of Art Seminar

10 Feb 2023 at 12:00hrs | 130 Views

Youngest African millionaire comes to Hustlers Summit Zimbabwe

10 Feb 2023 at 11:44hrs | 13629 Views

WATCH: Shock as Ramaphosa tears Thabo Mbeki speech apart

10 Feb 2023 at 10:45hrs | 3981 Views

Mnangagwa sends envoys to Kasukuwere

10 Feb 2023 at 08:53hrs | 4532 Views

Jonathan Moyo scoffs at survey showing voters prefer Chamisa over Mnangagwa

10 Feb 2023 at 05:43hrs | 3399 Views

SA faces largest exodus of Zimbabweans

10 Feb 2023 at 05:42hrs | 9408 Views

'Zimbabwe has no electronic trade agreements, treaties database'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 262 Views

US$88m govt deal raises stink

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 838 Views

Boy (11) hangs self, as birthday celebration turns nasty

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1329 Views

'Drug dealers hiding behind shonalism'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1873 Views

Harare taps run dry

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 379 Views

Zimbabwe pastor defrauds South Korean counterpart

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 482 Views

BCC must work harder to tame the traffic menace

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 184 Views

Bulawayo's Renkini a white elephant as intercity buses shun it

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 668 Views

300 base stations set for installation

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 362 Views

Lower 6 classes set to start Monday

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 250 Views

War vets postpone congress

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 317 Views

'Build your house in a year or lose stand'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 691 Views

Ferret team granted bail

09 Feb 2023 at 21:27hrs | 680 Views

Zimbabwe electricity crisis to ease as new Hwange unit to start operating soon

09 Feb 2023 at 20:54hrs | 894 Views

Kenyan Airways aircraft breaks down in Zimbabwe

09 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 955 Views

June exams return

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 484 Views

Namibian Government bans driving of second-hand in transit vehicles

09 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 868 Views

Madhuku warns delimitation report debacle could trigger constitutional crisis

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 670 Views

Zimbabwean villagers face eviction by Chinese lithium mining company

09 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 585 Views

Suspected armed robber killed

09 Feb 2023 at 19:34hrs | 666 Views

Where are these fruits of independence Zimbabweans are supposed to be enjoying?

09 Feb 2023 at 19:28hrs | 242 Views

Zanu-PF members are the ones who are Unpatriotic

09 Feb 2023 at 19:24hrs | 204 Views

Canada agonize readmitting Zanu PF into Commonwealth - trade democracy for ED's company, gold for fool's gold

09 Feb 2023 at 19:22hrs | 542 Views

ZanuPF nullifies suspension on party big wig

09 Feb 2023 at 16:43hrs | 923 Views

PHOTO: Tsikamutandas who violently bashed an alleged Plumtree witch in Matobo arrested

09 Feb 2023 at 12:03hrs | 2480 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days