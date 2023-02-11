Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: ZANU-PF returnees have role in nation-building, says Mnangagwa

by Staff Reporter
The President and First Secretary of ZANU PF, Emmerson  Mnangagwa says the returnees from opposition political parties have a role in building our nation and the party as a whole must welcome them with open arms.

Launching the Returnees Desk at a ceremony in the capital, Cde Mnangagwa said unity is strength and the more people in the party, the more the legacy of liberation is preserved.



Source - ZBC

