WATCH: ZANU-PF returnees have role in nation-building, says Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The President and First Secretary of ZANU PF, Emmerson Mnangagwa says the returnees from opposition political parties have a role in building our nation and the party as a whole must welcome them with open arms.Launching the Returnees Desk at a ceremony in the capital, Cde Mnangagwa said unity is strength and the more people in the party, the more the legacy of liberation is preserved.