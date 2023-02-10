Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's Obama says 'Vote out incompetent, corrupt leaders'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The marginalisation of the Matebeleland region calls for a comprehensive and reconciliatory strategy that respects people's rights, the Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) leader Robert Chapman has said.

Chapman's remarks come as he acknowledged that Matebeleland provinces are severely marginalised, a crisis that increasingly threatens communities' social and economic stability.

Speaking at his first public meeting at the Bulawayo Theatre, Saturday, which drew a large crowd, Chapman stated that as a mixed-race person, he recognises the difficulties minorities confront and understands how people in Matebeleland feel when they discuss marginalisation.

"I'm an orphan and mixed race, marginalised if you want to call it. I come from the Coloured community and sometimes they stay very close to each other, which I can relate to the people of Matebeleland. Sometimes people come to you because they want something, then for a certain period of time, you don't see them but they come again wanting something else. You know where I'm going with the story right, I understand that feeling," he said.

Chapman urged people to vote carefully, as their political choices on election day have the potential to change the current socio-economic crisis.

"This is a big responsibility, don't take that really lightly because it requires you to be involved in that decision. In the last 10 years, have you received service delivery that you elected those people to deliver for you? If the answer is no, remove them. If they are involved in corruption, remove them. If they are not from your community, remove them. This is your city, take your city back," he said, highlighting that Bulawayo needed better governance.

"Here in Bulawayo, they have not been serving you. It's time to return the power of the people," he said to resounding applause.

Impressed by the turnout in Bulawayo, Chapman said it would be a springboard for other meetings in the country.

"(Critics) said, ‘there are no structures, there are no people, he's by himself' but Bulawayo is full of energy. Our team has people from your area at a national level, provincial level, even constituency and below," he noted.

"If I do something wrong that offends you, they are here to correct me. There's no one person who can do this on his own, they will be very stupid and naive to think so. That's why this team is the one doing a lot of groundwork."

Also present at the meeting was Esnath Bulayani, a ‘popular' political figure, who previously served as the provincial coordinator for the Zimbabwe People First party led by former Vice President, Dr Joice Mujuru.

Chapman emphasized the need of electing capable candidates who could address citizens' concerns.

"I have no power to choose candidates for you, I'm also a candidate. In Bulawayo, it's your job to select your people because you have to live with that decision. If someone else makes that decision for you, there's no accountability," he said and encouraged people to immediately start identifying potential leaders.

"Start working with your team now and identify leaders in your community, people that build before the money shows up. I can tell you that Bulawayo has very smart people and also has beautiful people too," he joked.

Three pillars—prosperity, justice, and reconstruction—serve as the foundation of DUZ, said Chapman.

"We need our country to be working again," he said but lamented that "the country is not moving as there are no jobs, healthcare and the state of education is declining."

Chapman noted how Zimbabwe's justice system is not serving the people.

"Everywhere I go in this country, people are suffering, see teenage pregnancies, young kids on drugs, pensions and state funds are stolen. If you get abused, the police are not even funded, trained properly or given equipment to even deal with an accident. There is no fire department, no ambulances in the hospital, the reason is because there are thieves who are taking the money that belongs to us – the people," he said.

"The justice system has to work with the ordinary people. It must be the same justice system that protects us from outside infiltration taking our resources. The justice system must make sure that money made in provinces stays in the province. Justice is our biggest battle and is directly under the office of the president. I am committed to changing that for Zimbabwe. We cannot talk about economic investment in this country, if the justice system is not intact, and lacks accountability, otherwise, we are just dreaming."













Source - cite.org.zw

Must Read

Copper cable thief jailed 20 years

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mzembi doubts elections' credibility

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa's cronyism web exposed

6 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Mbudzi US$88m controversy: Mthuli Ncube told to explain

6 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mnangagwa's links with kleptocrats, dodgy business networks solidify

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

July Moyo implicated in murky Chiredzi land deal

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mangwana relents on dirty political chicanery over delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to answer questions in Parly

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa's Ministers cornered over false promise to military

6 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zec commissioners' revolt intensifies?

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa faces an acid test over his handling of the delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

Battle over new boundaries rages on

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

Why Nssa suspended top boss

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zanu-PF elites perfect the catch-and-release strategy

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis set to worsen?

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa relocates to Harare!

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand overdue allowances

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Its a badge of honour to be likened to Nkosana Moyo,' says Chapman

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwean Maths & Science Teacher Shines In South Africa

10 hrs ago | 3060 Views

SA's health council slams xenophobic Limpopo health MEC for berating Zimbabwean patient

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe-born Italian rugby star recounts farm invasions horror

10 hrs ago | 431 Views

Namibia, Zimbabwe gear up to keep more profits from lithium boom

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Negative reporting by SA media on new Chinese steel plant in Zimbabwe starts

10 hrs ago | 797 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul as Zimbabwe police engages in 'lawfare'

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chebundo lauded for bringing opposition members to Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Nakamba impresses on first start for Luton Town

10 hrs ago | 583 Views

Banks use RBZ excuse to dismiss demands for US dollar salary payments

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwean driver fined R1 million by South African court

10 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mapostori4ED launches youth chapter

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fresh moves to promote use of Zimdollars

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

US$15 000 stolen from Catholic Priest's bedroom in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Manhunt for 10 drug kingpins

10 hrs ago | 164 Views

Murder charges for killer dog owners

10 hrs ago | 216 Views

Cattle fattening in 90 days

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe harbours wanted Irish Mafia cartel boss

10 hrs ago | 297 Views

AfDB chief to meet Mozambique's Chissano over Zimbabwe debt

10 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe losing doctors, nurses and teachers to British hypocrisy

10 hrs ago | 97 Views

Polad a tool to sanitise Mnangagwa legitimacy

10 hrs ago | 32 Views

Omega Sibanga tries to knocks sense into Mnangagwa's son in-law's head

10 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zesa mulls switch to forex-indexed power tariff

10 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for SA returnees

10 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Zimbabwe security forces stifling dissent'

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Factional-driven fights rock Nssa

10 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa asks Zimbabweans to register to vote

10 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean MPs raise new demands

10 hrs ago | 73 Views

11 Zimbabwean men, 10-car cigarette smuggling convoy intercepted in SA

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa setting the tone as chief brand ambassador of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimdollar haunted by trust issues

10 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe risks another currency collapse

10 hrs ago | 137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days