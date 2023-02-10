Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zec commissioners' revolt intensifies?

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE revolt by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)'s seven commissioners who have refused to append their signatures on both the draft preliminary delimitation report submitted to Parliament and the final document handed over to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday last week has put the capacity of the body to hold credible general elections at stake.

Constituency boundaries for the upcoming elections — likely in August — will be determined by the delimitation report which the commissioners have rejected, putting themselves in an invidious and untenable position.

Precedents in other countries, particularly Kenya, show that when commissioners disagree with leaders of the electoral agency, they resign.

Alternatively, they are subjected to an internal disciplinary process or investigation by the executive. This happened in Kenya in 2017 and 2022.

Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba is only supported by her deputy Rodney Simukai Kiwa in the battle over the delimitation report. Last week, she said he wants to fix the crisis, but the rebellious commissioners cannot run polls on the basis of a report they do not want and support, analysts say.

The Zec commissioners are said to be working with senior government officials who are trying to brazenly subvert the constitution and scuttle the delimitation process.

Sources say some of the officials supporting the rebellious Zec commissioners, include Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, his secretary Virginia Mabhiza, government spokesperson Nick Mangwana and by dint of lucky President Emmerson, among others.

Zec spokesperson Commissoner Jasper Mangwana asked for written questions when contacted by The NewsHawks for comment on the issue and also requested time to respond to them.

However, in his brief response issued later on, he said: "Speak to the chair (Chigumba)".

When contacted for comment by The NewsHawks, Chigumba refused to answer the question on how Zec will run an election whose processes are disputed by the majority of its commissioners.

"You are a local journalist . . . our communication policy says that you need to put media questions before Mr Salaigwana, our chief executive officer. However, perhaps let me hear the question. Let's do it," she said.

When asked whether Zec would be able to hold credible elections without the support of seven out of nine commissioners who are against the delimitation report, Chigumba dithered.

"You will need to direct the question to Mr Silaigwana even though the question involves me and I am sure you will get your response within 72 hours," said the Zec chairperson.

Silaigwana was non-committal when contacted for comment on the same issue.

"I am currently driving to Bulawayo so I cannot speak right now. Did you speak to our spokesperson?" he asked.

When told that the Zec spokesperson Mangwana had referred questions to Chigumba who, in turn, requested that he respond to the matter himself, Silaigwana directed the question to another staff member at Zec.

"Speak to our director of public relations," he said.

Efforts to reach out to the said staff member did not succeed, but it was clear the top brass of Zec did not want to reveal how they will run a credible election with discord in their cockpit.

According to an affidavit by commissioner Catherine Mpofu filed in support of a court application by Tonderai Chidawa against the delimitation report, the seven Zec commissioners rejected the report because Chigumba "insisted that the report would still be presented to the President for tabling in Parliament and was not bound by the position adopted by the overwhelming majority of the members of the commission."

Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of Parliament, filed a notice of opposition on Monday at the High Court, arguing that "what the applicant (Chidawa) is asking Parliament to do is unconstitutional."

Mudenda says in an affidavit that Parliament "did not breach its constitutional obligations" by "failing to determine whether or not the preliminary delimitation report tabled in Parliament by the President of Zimbabwe was an act of ZEC as a body corporate as required by the constitution, or was a report by one or two members of ZEC and thus contrary to the constitution" as alleged by Chidawa and his legal team led by Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

Mudenda argues that once Parliament received a report from Mnangagwa's office, the legislature's obligation was to debate the document and make recommendations.

The war at Zec has brought to the fore internecine Zanu-PF fights.

Emerging revelations are that Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and spy boss Isaac Moyo are backing Chigumba, while Mnangagwa and his lieutenants would like to kill the delimitation report and hold elections using old constituency boundaries.

Mnangagwa loyalists claim that Zec re-drew ward and constituency boundaries in a manner that could hand the opposition more seats, and deny Mnangagwa a two-thirds majority.

This, they say, was done by strategically moving voters from urban opposition hotbeds into neighbouring rural seats controlled by pro-Mnangagwa MPs in order to scuttle Zanu-PF dominance.

In the preliminary draft presented to Parliament, Zec collapsed seven constituencies held by Mnangagwa loyalists, among them Tourism minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu and Zanu-PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi.

Source - thenewshawks

Must Read

Copper cable thief jailed 20 years

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mzembi doubts elections' credibility

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa's cronyism web exposed

6 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Mbudzi US$88m controversy: Mthuli Ncube told to explain

6 hrs ago | 812 Views

Mnangagwa's links with kleptocrats, dodgy business networks solidify

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

July Moyo implicated in murky Chiredzi land deal

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mangwana relents on dirty political chicanery over delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to answer questions in Parly

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa's Ministers cornered over false promise to military

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mnangagwa faces an acid test over his handling of the delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Battle over new boundaries rages on

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Why Nssa suspended top boss

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zanu-PF elites perfect the catch-and-release strategy

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis set to worsen?

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa relocates to Harare!

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand overdue allowances

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Its a badge of honour to be likened to Nkosana Moyo,' says Chapman

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe's Obama says 'Vote out incompetent, corrupt leaders'

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwean Maths & Science Teacher Shines In South Africa

10 hrs ago | 3107 Views

SA's health council slams xenophobic Limpopo health MEC for berating Zimbabwean patient

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe-born Italian rugby star recounts farm invasions horror

10 hrs ago | 435 Views

Namibia, Zimbabwe gear up to keep more profits from lithium boom

10 hrs ago | 141 Views

Negative reporting by SA media on new Chinese steel plant in Zimbabwe starts

10 hrs ago | 798 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul as Zimbabwe police engages in 'lawfare'

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chebundo lauded for bringing opposition members to Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

Nakamba impresses on first start for Luton Town

10 hrs ago | 583 Views

Banks use RBZ excuse to dismiss demands for US dollar salary payments

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwean driver fined R1 million by South African court

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mapostori4ED launches youth chapter

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fresh moves to promote use of Zimdollars

10 hrs ago | 200 Views

US$15 000 stolen from Catholic Priest's bedroom in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

Manhunt for 10 drug kingpins

10 hrs ago | 165 Views

Murder charges for killer dog owners

10 hrs ago | 217 Views

Cattle fattening in 90 days

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe harbours wanted Irish Mafia cartel boss

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

AfDB chief to meet Mozambique's Chissano over Zimbabwe debt

10 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe losing doctors, nurses and teachers to British hypocrisy

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

Polad a tool to sanitise Mnangagwa legitimacy

10 hrs ago | 32 Views

Omega Sibanga tries to knocks sense into Mnangagwa's son in-law's head

10 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zesa mulls switch to forex-indexed power tariff

10 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for SA returnees

10 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Zimbabwe security forces stifling dissent'

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Factional-driven fights rock Nssa

10 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa asks Zimbabweans to register to vote

10 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean MPs raise new demands

10 hrs ago | 73 Views

11 Zimbabwean men, 10-car cigarette smuggling convoy intercepted in SA

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa setting the tone as chief brand ambassador of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimdollar haunted by trust issues

10 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe risks another currency collapse

10 hrs ago | 137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days