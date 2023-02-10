Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

July Moyo implicated in murky Chiredzi land deal

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
LOCAL Government minister July Moyo's staggering US$155 million Chiredzi land deal — stinking to high heaven in the lowveld — for his cronies has now fully exploded as residents and Members of Parliament up the ante in the explosive issue which underlines rampant corruption in local authorities involving senior municipal and political bigwigs.

This comes after Chiredzi residents had initially made appeals to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government to stop Moyo and his associates from parcelling out land for the town's expansion and to investigate the corrupt land deal.

While the uproar intensifies, the entity Moyo gave the contentious land to, Full Life Open Arms Africa Investments, is now selling it unserviced residential stands at US$20.61 per square metre. Given the land size of 750 hectares and that 1 hectare is 10 000 square metres, this means sold in full the land cost US$155 million.

The development has infuriated Chiredzi residents, who in November 2022 petitioned Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda, urging Parliament to investigate the minister's abuse of power as well as establish the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of the land.

Residents say officials from the two local authorities are afraid to challenge the minister over the murky parcelling out of the land.

Zanu-PF's Chiredzi West legislator Farai Musikavanhu this week told The NewsHawks that the project lacks transparency.

Full Life Open Arms Africa Investments (FLOAAI) was in 2018 given the mandate to develop 750 hectares of land meant for Chiredzi town expansion. The allocation was done within a few days when Chiredzi Town Council and Chiredzi Rural District Council were being run by special commissions appointed by Moyo after the 2018 elections. At the time, Zimbabweans were anxiously awaiting the results of an electoral petition by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa at the Supreme Court.

The land in Buffalo Range Extension, north of Chiredzi town, was under the jurisdiction of Chiredzi RDC and the two local authorities signed a memorandum of agreement to jointly develop the area, which is meant to be Chiredzi's new town.

Residents and stakeholders raised a red flag a few weeks ago after the developer, FLOAAI, started selling unserviced stands at US$20.61 per square metre.

According to a petition presented to Parliament and signed by four members of Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association (CHRRA), FLOAAI was handpicked by Moyo without following public procurement procedures.

The petition further said the developer is a land baron who is set to prejudice the two Chiredzi local authorities of a substantial amount of money since he is now selling unserviced stands without paying a cent to the local councils.

Residents also say they were not consulted when the land was grabbed. They also complained that an environmental impact assessment was also not carried out.

"Your petitioners Jonathan Shonhiwa, Emmanuel Marimba, Lucky Mupungu and Lyold Sithole having consulted residents and other key stakeholders respectfully are worried about the high level of corruption on 750ha of land in Buffalo Range area allocated to both Chiredzi Town Council and Chiredzi Rural District Council for development on a joint venture based on percentage sharing," the petition to Parliament reads.

"Now therefore, your petitioners beseech the Parliament of Zimbabwe to exercise its constitutional role and address the issues which are of public concern. It is alleged that Minister July Moyo handpicked a developer for the 750h in Buffalo Range area in Chiredzi without following proper legal tender procedure and allowing both councils to advertise.

The developer who does not have any history of works in other towns has not paid any cent to the two local authorities but is now selling unserviced stands prejudicing the two councils.

". . . The minister of Local Government abused his powers, to back and award the developer, without the two local authorities, hence the local authorities are in fear to whistleblow the wrong doings."

Chiredzi Residents and Ratepayers Association (CHRRA) chairperson Jonathan Shonhiwa told The NewsHawks that members of his association are deeply concerned about the level of corruption involved in the development of Chiredzi's new town. He said it is a shame to note that high-level office bearers are involved in awarding a job of that magnitude to a developer without using a competitive tender procedure.

"As CHRRA we are worried about the selection procedure of unsolicited bidding instead of competitive tender procedure since it involves a lot of money to develop the 750 hectares. They did this with the influence of officials from the ministry of Local Government and Public Works, since the handpicked developer, Full Life Open Arms Africa Investment, had proved that he has no money and capacity to develop the area. He is now selling 1 700 undeveloped stands at US$20.61 per square metre against the agreement signed between the developer and councils," said Shonhiwa.

FLOAAI chief executive officer Godfree Nelson Madanyaya was evasive when The NewsHawks reached him for comment.

"I am one of the happiest people in this world. How can l help you and what do you want to hear from me?" said Madanyaya, before he abruptly terminated the call.

Chiredzi Rural District Council chief executive officer Ailes Baloyi said there is an agreement between the joint venture and the developer for him to develop 350 hectares and the remainder will be developed at a later stage.

He said councils will benefit from the sale of stands as well as shortening their ballooning waiting lists.

Acting Chiredzi Town Council secretary Wesley Kauma told The NewsHawks the misunderstanding over the project was caused by former town secretary Charles Muchatukwa, who is now late, as he acted on behalf of council without consulting councillors and town management. He said the developer was selling unserviced stands to recoup his costs which he used for the feasibility studies and necessary surveys.

"Yes, there is confusion regarding this project and it is true that information about it is not public. The agreement is that the developer should recoup his costs through selling stands. Our councils are the ones which approached the minister and he gave us the idea of bringing in the developer of which all other developers were not willing to take up the job due to magnitude of the area and this developer took that risk," said Kauma.

Chiredzi West legislator Farai Musikavanhu told The NewsHawks that the project lacks transparency.

He said the land should be recovered "from dirty dealers", adding all stakeholders must be involved in the process.

Source - thenewshawks

Must Read

Copper cable thief jailed 20 years

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mzembi doubts elections' credibility

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa's cronyism web exposed

6 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Mbudzi US$88m controversy: Mthuli Ncube told to explain

6 hrs ago | 812 Views

Mnangagwa's links with kleptocrats, dodgy business networks solidify

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mangwana relents on dirty political chicanery over delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to answer questions in Parly

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa's Ministers cornered over false promise to military

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

Zec commissioners' revolt intensifies?

6 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa faces an acid test over his handling of the delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Battle over new boundaries rages on

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Why Nssa suspended top boss

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zanu-PF elites perfect the catch-and-release strategy

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis set to worsen?

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa relocates to Harare!

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand overdue allowances

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Its a badge of honour to be likened to Nkosana Moyo,' says Chapman

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe's Obama says 'Vote out incompetent, corrupt leaders'

7 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwean Maths & Science Teacher Shines In South Africa

10 hrs ago | 3108 Views

SA's health council slams xenophobic Limpopo health MEC for berating Zimbabwean patient

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe-born Italian rugby star recounts farm invasions horror

10 hrs ago | 435 Views

Namibia, Zimbabwe gear up to keep more profits from lithium boom

10 hrs ago | 141 Views

Negative reporting by SA media on new Chinese steel plant in Zimbabwe starts

10 hrs ago | 798 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul as Zimbabwe police engages in 'lawfare'

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chebundo lauded for bringing opposition members to Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

Nakamba impresses on first start for Luton Town

10 hrs ago | 583 Views

Banks use RBZ excuse to dismiss demands for US dollar salary payments

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwean driver fined R1 million by South African court

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mapostori4ED launches youth chapter

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fresh moves to promote use of Zimdollars

10 hrs ago | 200 Views

US$15 000 stolen from Catholic Priest's bedroom in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

Manhunt for 10 drug kingpins

10 hrs ago | 165 Views

Murder charges for killer dog owners

10 hrs ago | 217 Views

Cattle fattening in 90 days

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe harbours wanted Irish Mafia cartel boss

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

AfDB chief to meet Mozambique's Chissano over Zimbabwe debt

10 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe losing doctors, nurses and teachers to British hypocrisy

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

Polad a tool to sanitise Mnangagwa legitimacy

10 hrs ago | 32 Views

Omega Sibanga tries to knocks sense into Mnangagwa's son in-law's head

10 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zesa mulls switch to forex-indexed power tariff

10 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for SA returnees

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Zimbabwe security forces stifling dissent'

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Factional-driven fights rock Nssa

10 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa asks Zimbabweans to register to vote

10 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean MPs raise new demands

10 hrs ago | 74 Views

11 Zimbabwean men, 10-car cigarette smuggling convoy intercepted in SA

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa setting the tone as chief brand ambassador of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimdollar haunted by trust issues

10 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe risks another currency collapse

10 hrs ago | 138 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days