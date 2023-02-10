Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's links with kleptocrats, dodgy business networks solidify

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's state visit to Equatorial Guinea this week, where he met the world's longest-serving head of state, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, underlines his penchant for closely associating with dictators as well as dodgy companies and business moguls.

Mnangagwa, accompanied by several government ministers and business leaders, on Tuesday flew out to Equitorial Guinea on a three-day state visit.

It was Mnangagwa's second visit to the central African nation two months after he attended Mbasogo's inauguration in December last year.

Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea's close relations began in 2004 when Harare foiled a coup attempt on Mbasogo's government by arresting armed mercenaries at Robert Mugabe International Airport destined for Malabo.

Mbasogo seized power in 1979 after a military takeover, just like what Mnangagwa did in November 2017 when he ousted his mentor the late Robert Mugabe.

Last December he embarked on his sixth term as President of Guinea that will see him clocking a lengthy 48 years in power when it ends.

Mbasogo, upon gaining office from his predecessor and uncle, Francisco Macias Nguema, retained his relative's absolute control over the nation.

Political opposition is barely tolerated and severely hampered by the lack of a free Press. All broadcast media is either owned outright by the government or controlled by its surrogates.

He has been widely accused of corruption and abuse of power.

Under his rule, Equatorial Guinea continues to have one of the worst human rights records in the world.

In marked contrast to the trend toward democracy in much of Africa, Equatorial Guinea is currently a dominant-party state, in which Mbasogo's Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) holds virtually all governing power in the nation and has held all or almost all seats in the legislature since its creation.

The constitution gives Mbasogo sweeping powers, including rule by decree, effectively making him an authoritarian leader. He has placed family members in key government positions.

He faces accusations of human rights abuses and election rigging, but appears hard-pressed to use his sixth term to clean up a tattered international reputation. He abolished the death penalty last September.

According to domestic and international observers, Mbasago leads one of the most corrupt, ethnocentric and repressive regimes in the world. Equatorial Guinea is essentially a one-party state.

Although opposition parties were legalised in 1992, the legislature remains dominated by his political outfit, the PDGE, and there is no substantive opposition to executive decisions.

At present, every Senate seat and all but one seat in the Chamber of Deputies is held by the PDGE. There have never been more than eight opposition deputies in the lower house, while the PDGE has held every seat in the Senate since its inception in 2013. To all intents and purposes, Mbasogo holds all governing power.

Last week, Mnangagwa paid host to another dictator, Bularusian leader Alexander Lukasheko, who is Russiaan President Vladimir Putin's confidante.

Lukashenko fell out with the West on 17 August 2020 when members of the European Parliament issued a joint statement saying they did not recognise him as the president of Belarus, considering him to be persona non grata in the European Union.

On 19 August 2020, the member states of the European Union agreed to not recognise the results and issued a statement noting that the presidential elections were neither free nor fair.

The governments of the United States, United Kingdom and Canada have also refused to recognise the results.

In an interview on 22 August, Josep Borrell explicitly stated that the EU does not recognise Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus in the same manner that it does not recognise Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

On the afternoon of 11 May 2021, Mnangagwa flew to Uganda to witness the swearing-in of that country's President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, again associating himself with yet another dictator.

Museveni was declared winner in an election he was contested by Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, who is also known as Bobi Wine.

Museveni's presidency has been marred by involvement in the First Congo War, the Rwandan Civil War, and other African Great Lakes conflicts; the Lord's Resistance Army insurgency in Northern Uganda, which caused a humanitarian emergency; and constitutional amendments, scrapping presidential term limits in 2005, and the presidential age limit in 2017.

Museveni's rule has been described by scholars as competitive authoritarianism, or illiberal democracy.

The Press in Uganda has been under the authority of the government. None of the Ugandan elections for the last 30 years (since 1986) have been found to be free and transparent.

On 16 January 2021, Museveni was re-elected for a sixth term with 58.6% of the vote, despite many videos and reports that show ballot box stuffing, over 400 polling stations with 100% voter turnout, and human rights violations.

Some of the deals Mnangagwa clinched in the "New Dispensation" involve controversial business characters, including Zunaid Moti, Lucas Pouroulis and Jacco Immink.

In 2018, Moti reportedly invested US$300 million to set up a chrome extraction and processing plant in Zimbabwe along the mineral-rich

Great Dyke. During that time, Moti was arrested in Germany on charges that he defrauded his former business partner Alibek Issaev an estimated US$35 million in a sham mining deal in Lebanon in 2013.

In June that year, Mnangagwa's crony Pourolis signed a controversial US$4.2 billion deal with the government, paving way for his investment vehicle Karo Resources to grab mineral claims stretching over 23 903 hectares previously held by Zimplats along the Great Dyke.

The US$4.2 billion cost had been plucked out of thin air, raising questions over the value of the investment. The Pourolis family holds a 42% stake in Tharisa Plc, which has managed to mobilise only US$8 million for the implementation of the platinum project.

Source - thenewshawks

Must Read

Copper cable thief jailed 20 years

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mzembi doubts elections' credibility

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa's cronyism web exposed

6 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Mbudzi US$88m controversy: Mthuli Ncube told to explain

6 hrs ago | 812 Views

July Moyo implicated in murky Chiredzi land deal

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mangwana relents on dirty political chicanery over delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to answer questions in Parly

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa's Ministers cornered over false promise to military

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

Zec commissioners' revolt intensifies?

6 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa faces an acid test over his handling of the delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Battle over new boundaries rages on

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Why Nssa suspended top boss

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zanu-PF elites perfect the catch-and-release strategy

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis set to worsen?

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa relocates to Harare!

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand overdue allowances

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Its a badge of honour to be likened to Nkosana Moyo,' says Chapman

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe's Obama says 'Vote out incompetent, corrupt leaders'

7 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwean Maths & Science Teacher Shines In South Africa

10 hrs ago | 3108 Views

SA's health council slams xenophobic Limpopo health MEC for berating Zimbabwean patient

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe-born Italian rugby star recounts farm invasions horror

10 hrs ago | 435 Views

Namibia, Zimbabwe gear up to keep more profits from lithium boom

10 hrs ago | 141 Views

Negative reporting by SA media on new Chinese steel plant in Zimbabwe starts

10 hrs ago | 798 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul as Zimbabwe police engages in 'lawfare'

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chebundo lauded for bringing opposition members to Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

Nakamba impresses on first start for Luton Town

10 hrs ago | 583 Views

Banks use RBZ excuse to dismiss demands for US dollar salary payments

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwean driver fined R1 million by South African court

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mapostori4ED launches youth chapter

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fresh moves to promote use of Zimdollars

10 hrs ago | 200 Views

US$15 000 stolen from Catholic Priest's bedroom in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

Manhunt for 10 drug kingpins

10 hrs ago | 165 Views

Murder charges for killer dog owners

10 hrs ago | 217 Views

Cattle fattening in 90 days

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe harbours wanted Irish Mafia cartel boss

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

AfDB chief to meet Mozambique's Chissano over Zimbabwe debt

10 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe losing doctors, nurses and teachers to British hypocrisy

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

Polad a tool to sanitise Mnangagwa legitimacy

10 hrs ago | 32 Views

Omega Sibanga tries to knocks sense into Mnangagwa's son in-law's head

10 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zesa mulls switch to forex-indexed power tariff

10 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for SA returnees

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Zimbabwe security forces stifling dissent'

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Factional-driven fights rock Nssa

10 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa asks Zimbabweans to register to vote

10 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean MPs raise new demands

10 hrs ago | 74 Views

11 Zimbabwean men, 10-car cigarette smuggling convoy intercepted in SA

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa setting the tone as chief brand ambassador of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimdollar haunted by trust issues

10 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe risks another currency collapse

10 hrs ago | 138 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days