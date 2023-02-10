Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Copper cable thief jailed 20 years

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Lucky ran out of a Rushinga-based copper thief who was electrocuted whilst stealing ZETDC cables as he sustained burns which sold him to the police when he went for treatment at the hospital.

The matter came to light at Bindura regional court on Wednesday where Tinashe Tatenda Ndokera appeared before magistrate Amos Mbobo on two counts.

Mbobo sentenced him to 20 years effective in prison.

Prosecutor Tracy Dube told the court that on February 7 Ndokera went to Chimhanda hospital after he was electrocuted while stealing copper cables at a ZETDC substation and he fell down after sustaining burns.

He managed to take his loot before seeking medication at a local hospital.

The medical team managed to inform the police who quizzed Ndokera.

Ndokera told the police that he had stolen the cables twice and hidden them in a disused toilet.

The cables valued at US$95 were recovered leading to his arrest.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mzembi doubts elections' credibility

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa's cronyism web exposed

6 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Mbudzi US$88m controversy: Mthuli Ncube told to explain

6 hrs ago | 814 Views

Mnangagwa's links with kleptocrats, dodgy business networks solidify

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

July Moyo implicated in murky Chiredzi land deal

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mangwana relents on dirty political chicanery over delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to answer questions in Parly

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa's Ministers cornered over false promise to military

6 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zec commissioners' revolt intensifies?

6 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa faces an acid test over his handling of the delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Battle over new boundaries rages on

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Why Nssa suspended top boss

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zanu-PF elites perfect the catch-and-release strategy

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis set to worsen?

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa relocates to Harare!

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand overdue allowances

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Its a badge of honour to be likened to Nkosana Moyo,' says Chapman

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe's Obama says 'Vote out incompetent, corrupt leaders'

7 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zimbabwean Maths & Science Teacher Shines In South Africa

10 hrs ago | 3109 Views

SA's health council slams xenophobic Limpopo health MEC for berating Zimbabwean patient

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe-born Italian rugby star recounts farm invasions horror

10 hrs ago | 435 Views

Namibia, Zimbabwe gear up to keep more profits from lithium boom

10 hrs ago | 141 Views

Negative reporting by SA media on new Chinese steel plant in Zimbabwe starts

10 hrs ago | 798 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul as Zimbabwe police engages in 'lawfare'

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chebundo lauded for bringing opposition members to Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

Nakamba impresses on first start for Luton Town

10 hrs ago | 583 Views

Banks use RBZ excuse to dismiss demands for US dollar salary payments

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwean driver fined R1 million by South African court

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mapostori4ED launches youth chapter

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fresh moves to promote use of Zimdollars

10 hrs ago | 200 Views

US$15 000 stolen from Catholic Priest's bedroom in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

Manhunt for 10 drug kingpins

10 hrs ago | 165 Views

Murder charges for killer dog owners

10 hrs ago | 217 Views

Cattle fattening in 90 days

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe harbours wanted Irish Mafia cartel boss

10 hrs ago | 298 Views

AfDB chief to meet Mozambique's Chissano over Zimbabwe debt

10 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe losing doctors, nurses and teachers to British hypocrisy

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

Polad a tool to sanitise Mnangagwa legitimacy

10 hrs ago | 32 Views

Omega Sibanga tries to knocks sense into Mnangagwa's son in-law's head

10 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zesa mulls switch to forex-indexed power tariff

10 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for SA returnees

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Zimbabwe security forces stifling dissent'

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Factional-driven fights rock Nssa

10 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa asks Zimbabweans to register to vote

10 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean MPs raise new demands

10 hrs ago | 74 Views

11 Zimbabwean men, 10-car cigarette smuggling convoy intercepted in SA

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa setting the tone as chief brand ambassador of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimdollar haunted by trust issues

10 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe risks another currency collapse

10 hrs ago | 138 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days