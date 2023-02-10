Copper cable thief jailed 20 years

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Lucky ran out of a Rushinga-based copper thief who was electrocuted whilst stealing ZETDC cables as he sustained burns which sold him to the police when he went for treatment at the hospital.The matter came to light at Bindura regional court on Wednesday where Tinashe Tatenda Ndokera appeared before magistrate Amos Mbobo on two counts.Mbobo sentenced him to 20 years effective in prison.Prosecutor Tracy Dube told the court that on February 7 Ndokera went to Chimhanda hospital after he was electrocuted while stealing copper cables at a ZETDC substation and he fell down after sustaining burns.He managed to take his loot before seeking medication at a local hospital.The medical team managed to inform the police who quizzed Ndokera.Ndokera told the police that he had stolen the cables twice and hidden them in a disused toilet.The cables valued at US$95 were recovered leading to his arrest.