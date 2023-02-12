Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe gold coins a masterstroke,' claims Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE introduction of gold coins by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has been a masterstroke, as it has brought the equivalent of US$27,5 million into the formal system and helped in the economic turnaround drive, President Mnangagwa has said.

Since the introduction of the gold coins last year, 28 000 of them have been sold, removing $22,2 billion (US$27,5 million) from the market and helping to reduce liquidity.

In the process, an overhang of local currency that before the coins were introduced might have fuelled the black market was also accounted for.

Writing in his weekly column in the Sunday Mail yesterday, President Mnangagwa hailed the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for its policies that have stabilised the economy and set it on a growth path.

"Our banking institutions are in fine fettle. Our financial market is growing in depth, with new instruments being brought to bear, and making any surpluses investible. In this regard, the introduction of gold coins has been outstanding.

"To date, some 28 000 coins have been sold, raising some $22,2 billion, or US$27,5 million. Until now, all this money was either stashed at home, or was wreaking havoc in our economy through illicit parallel market-related activities," President Mnangagwa said.

He added that the Monetary Policy Statement recently announced by the RBZ Governor, Dr John Mangudya, showed the robustness of the economy evidenced by increased foreign currency receipts.

"Set against likely trends in the global economy, the Governor's statement confirms that Zimbabwe's economic activity remains robust, supported by strong foreign currency receipts," President Mnangagwa said.

"It discloses that our total foreign  currency receipts reached US$11,6 billion in 2022, the highest ever in the history of our country, and certainly since our independence.

"The country's balance of payment position remains in surplus position, driven by robust export performance and remittances. Our foreign currency receipts of more than US$11,6 billion serviced our external payments of about US$8,6 billion.

"Diaspora remittances increased by 14 percent in 2022, to US$1,66 billion. The foreign currency auction backlog meant to support business has been cleared, while the willing-buyer, willing-seller mechanism is working very well and reinforcing the foreign currency auction system."

President Mnangagwa said the good rains that the country has received so far further brightened the economic prospects for the country.

"The rains have favoured us. This, alongside the extensive climate-proofing measures we have adopted as an agriculture-led economy, means we are set to have a good season, itself a key factor to our overall growth. The mining and tourism sectors are doing very well, thus making our growth prospects not just good, but also quite sustainable," he said.

"Month-on-month inflation, which peaked at 30,7 percent in June 2022, decelerated to less than 2,5 percent by end of 2022. The upward trend of inflation has now been checked, with current efforts focusing on bringing it down even much further.

"The exchange rate has largely stabilised, putting aside temporary instability late last year triggered by payment to our farmers. That we are on course, and that the outlook is sustainably good, showed by way key of relaxation measures and concessions the Governor made to businesses, and to the general public.

"That is as it should be. Every gain we make as an economy must translate to a better operating environment for businesses, and to improved welfare thresholds for the generality of our people."

President Mnangagwa also cautioned that despite the positive outlook for the economy, the country has to remain focused to maintain the gains made thus far.

"Amidst all this good news, there are issues and concerns which we must continue to keep an eye on, and even address as an economy. First, the more than US$300m positive balance between our foreign exchange receipts and our external payment commitments must continue to be monitored so they do not upset the applecart.

"I am aware that over 70 percent of domestic transactions are in US dollars and cash-based. That, in part, explains where this surplus is, and what it is doing in the economy. I urge both the fiscal and monetary authorities to jointly ensure this huge amount remains in lawful circulation and positively used at all times. It should never live and operate in the twilight of national laws and national transactions," he said.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Chigumba, Mnangagwa face-off

1 hr ago | 890 Views

Mnangagwa nemesis bemoans 'grand looting' under Zanu-PF rule

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Man cuts grandfather's throat in callous murder

1 hr ago | 187 Views

WATCH: Mwonzora replicates Chamisa's primary school students meet-up

3 hrs ago | 736 Views

Desperate shortage of places at Zimbabwe medical schools reported

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Nakamba always give everything

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa targets Chamisa's strong hold

3 hrs ago | 847 Views

Children abandon 80-year-old granny

3 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zec told to clear air on delimitation report

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Local businesswoman in court for duping fuel trader of US$45 000

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mudenda tells women to fight for positions

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says 'disengaging' from controversial Univern contract

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

SA courts get tougher with Zimbabwean cigarettes smugglers

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Preparations for the 63rd edition of the ZITF take shape

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

War vets should be vanguards of Zimbabwe's independence

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Buyanga appeal dismissed, businessman remains in SA jail

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

What happens to pupils who fail O-Level exams?

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

5 die in road accident

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

BCC embarks on water disconnection blitz

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels rise to 87%

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Highlanders move pre-season base

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Econet faces foreign supplier payments headache

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Form 4 Maths not adding up

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zanu-PF ready for more returnees

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF pledges support to Palestine

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies voter registration

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Placements for 5 000 youths in agriculture

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Lower 6 classes begin today

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Morgan Tsvangirai's brother to Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 936 Views

Copper cable thief jailed 20 years

17 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mzembi doubts elections' credibility

17 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mnangagwa's cronyism web exposed

21 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Mbudzi US$88m controversy: Mthuli Ncube told to explain

21 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Mnangagwa's links with kleptocrats, dodgy business networks solidify

21 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Mangwana relents on dirty political chicanery over delimitation report

21 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to answer questions in Parly

21 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa's Ministers cornered over false promise to military

21 hrs ago | 887 Views

Zec commissioners' revolt intensifies?

21 hrs ago | 938 Views

Mnangagwa faces an acid test over his handling of the delimitation report

21 hrs ago | 182 Views

Battle over new boundaries rages on

21 hrs ago | 250 Views

Why Nssa suspended top boss

21 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zanu-PF elites perfect the catch-and-release strategy

21 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis set to worsen?

21 hrs ago | 328 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa relocates to Harare!

21 hrs ago | 412 Views

'Its a badge of honour to be likened to Nkosana Moyo,' says Chapman

22 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe's Obama says 'Vote out incompetent, corrupt leaders'

22 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Zimbabwean Maths & Science Teacher Shines In South Africa

12 Feb 2023 at 07:43hrs | 6450 Views

SA's health council slams xenophobic Limpopo health MEC for berating Zimbabwean patient

12 Feb 2023 at 07:42hrs | 384 Views

Zimbabwe-born Italian rugby star recounts farm invasions horror

12 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 617 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days