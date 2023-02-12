Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF ready for more returnees

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF is open to receive new members who want to join or re-join the revolutionary party as it prepares to win the harmonised elections to be held later this year by a landslide, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President said this while addressing delegates in Harare on Saturday during the launch of the ruling party's programme dubbed, "Kumusha/Home/Ekhaya", held under the theme, "We Heard the Call, We Voluntarily Came, Adding Value to Nation Building''.

President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF was the only political party rooted in advancing the needs and aspirations of the people through the various economic and social policies it has embarked on.

"The party remains a dominant and popular force, which is forever committed to wholeheartedly serve. Our arms remain outstretched to welcome those who want to be members of our party. In this regard, those who are still in the opposition are welcome and Zanu-PF will continue to facilitate their return home," said President Mnangagwa.

"This is the unity and love that all structures of the party must preach and demonstrate. Not only in the context of our quest to realise five million votes during the upcoming 2023 harmonised elections, but beyond that for entrenching the democracy, national unity and cohesion that has become synonymous with the Second Republic.

"Let us, therefore, celebrate this milestone and recommit ourselves to the realisation of the party's aims and objectives, as well as the national Vision 2030."

Under Vision 2030, the Government aims to attain an upper middle income society. A number of programmes, policies and projects, including building infrastructure, creating more jobs and establishing policies that are favourable for investors, are underway for the attainment of Vision 2030.

All the programmes are projects premised on addressing the needs, hopes and aspirations of the people.

Describing Saturday's event as historic, President Mnangagwa said the successes the party continues to record in various sectors of the economy such as agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism and small to medium enterprises, were testimony of the Government's commitment to meet the people's needs.

"We remain a national political party, a people's party deeply rooted in advancing the will and aspirations of the people.

"Hence, this landmark event affords us all an important opportunity to rekindle and connect with the founding principles and enduring history of our country and that of our revolutionary party, Zanu-PF.

"On behalf of our party, I warmly welcome you, my fellow comrades, dear brothers and sisters from across the 10 provinces of our country to your home, Zanu-PF, the home of the people's revolution," he said.

The President said as outlined in the party's constitution, membership to Zanu-PF was voluntary and open to every Zimbabwean who subscribes to the party's identity, values, ethos, principles and ideology.

"All party cadres must be driven by a desire and commitment to wholeheartedly serve the party and people of this great nation. I challenge you, my dear comrades, to quickly adapt and align to the dictates of our party constitution. As full card-carrying members of Zanu-PF, you have the right and obligation to defend, promote and popularise our policies," said President Mnangagwa.

He said it is the responsibility of all party cadres to raise the banner of the country and that of Zanu-PF and urged them to be loyal, patriotic, disciplined and adhere to the party line.

The returnees were also urged to utilise their skills for the transformation of the economy.

"Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswa ngabanikazi balo. It is my expectation that we will all deploy our skills and competencies towards accelerating the modernisation and industrialisation of our economy. There can be no fence sitters.

"Tisu vene venyika, from Zambezi to Limpopo and Plumtree to Mutare. Ngativake nyika yekwedu. Under Zanu-PF, there is no idea too small to help lift our people out of poverty into prosperity," said President Mnangagwa.

Ahead of the forthcoming elections, the President called for a peaceful campaign saying the party does not tolerate violence.

"Zanu-PF says no to violence in whatever form. The party's culture of love, harmony and tolerance of diverging views must see us consolidating the gains of our peace and unity throughout the election period and beyond.

"This is more pertinent as peace and unity remain fundamental requisites for sustainable socio-economic development," he said.

Political analyst Mr Goodwine Mureriwa said the coming of new members to Zanu-PF especially from the opposition, shows that the ruling party was poised to win the elections resoundingly.

"Zanu-PF is a mass party and the coming in of new members, especially from the opposition, is testimony of its appeal to Zimbabweans and confidence in its people-centred policies," he said.

Source - The Herald

