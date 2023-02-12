Latest News Editor's Choice


Form 4 Maths not adding up

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
ORDINARY-LEVEL Mathematics is arguably the most dreaded subject in the country with statistics showing that less than a fifth of candidates manage to pass it.

This has seen some attempting to rewrite the subject many times.

Mathematics is a pre-requisite for a number of favourable career options.

Most tertiary institutions require a C or better pass in Mathematics as an entry point for most degree programmes.

In an interview, Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) spokesperson Ms Nicholette Dhlamini said for the past four years, the Maths pass rate has been below 20 percent.

Last week, the examinations body released results showing that only 28 percent of candidates obtained five Ordinary Level passes or better in all the subjects.

"For the past four years, the pass rate for mathematics, excluding that for private candidates, has remained at slightly below 20 percent. In 2019; 19,23 percent of public candidates passed O-level Mathematics and the figure went down to 18,21 in 2021 and slightly up to 18,71 percent in 2021. In 2022; 18,03 candidates passed Mathematics," she said.

Failing to pass Mathematics has reduced the chances of many as they are deemed unqualified to venture into careers in Sciences.

So sad is the development that the late Doctor of Philosophy in Mathematics Professor Senelani Hove-Musekwa started a programme to help girls from Matabeleland region to pass Mathematics and better their chances of enrolling at the National University of Science and Technology.

In 2012, Prof Hove-Musekwa started the Nust School Enriched Programme (Nust SEP) targeting learners from Matabeleland region who attained lower pass rates.

The programme involved the training of Mathematics teachers at Nust during weekends where learners also had a chance to interact with academics and improve their Mathematical problem-solving skills.

Prof Hove-Musekwa was a researcher in Mathematical Modelling both in Zimbabwe and abroad, modelling diseases like TB and HIV.

Another passionate woman and founder of Girls in STEM Trust Mrs Victoria Nxumalo said Mathematics is often viewed as a subject yet it is the most commonly applied in everyday life.

Mrs Nxumalo said it is important for everyone to first understand the application of Mathematics to everyday life rather than making it a theoretical model that has no connection to what humans do.

"People use Maths every day, in their homes, consciously or unconsciously. It's practical, particularly in the early grades. These grades are crucial in that they are the foundation of Maths. If the foundation is not laid out properly, the learner will struggle with the subsequent build-up to higher levels of Maths," she said.

"Prior knowledge is crucial and teachers have neglected that learners come with this knowledge, through the traditional games that they play at home.

"Concepts such as the value of digits can be learnt from Ara Wuru (the learner counts the number of boxes); Gwini is the basis of sets, which consequently leads to multiplication. Sharing, division, and fractions are exemplified in the use of snotty apples (uxakuxaku). Time, money, change is done on a daily basis at home where the learner transacts in these concepts. Patterns that kids draw at home, are the basics of the principles of coding."

She argued that the girl child is often stereotyped as shying away from science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects and careers in preference of commercials and arts.

"Girls in STEM Trust through its monthly STEMinist Community Series programme and weekly live Facebook sessions, helps in solidifying these skill sets in order to help the public apply Mathematics in various spheres of life."

Mr Joel Munetsi who has been tutoring Mathematics ever since he was in Form Four in 2004 said many people are generally scared of Mathematics as they believe it's a tough subject.

He said during his 15-year-old tutoring career he noticed that most learners including older people have a fear for the subject which in reality should help them at problem solving at every point in life.

"I have always had a passion for Mathematics, it all started at school where I would help my classmates during our free time. From then I started it as a hobby and eventually realised that it was part of my life, helping learners including old people understand Mathematics was so easy," he said.

"There are myths that need to be dealt with before anyone attempts Mathematics because this subject is very crucial in helping us face challenges in life, I mean our lives are closely linked to Mathematics. I often advise my clients to take it easy as some panic to the extent of failing to answer all questions within the allocated time."

He said phobia of Mathematics comes from lack of interest and skills in simplifying topics covered by the subject.

"I have also taught Mathematics at more than 10 schools as a teacher and have noted that it's all about attitude. Once that changes anyone can easily pass Mathematics at whatever level. I am currently privately tutoring Mathematics with international students and the rule remains, with constant practice, Mathematics is so basic and can be easily applicable to our everyday life," added Mr Munetsi.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira recently said the nation was struggling with a 95 percent skills deficit in the medical sector and a 94 percent skills gap in the engineering sector, a situation which was affecting service delivery and economic growth.

Prof Murwira said the country only had five percent of the required skills in the medical sector and six percent skills availability in the science sector, thereby hampering efforts to provide effective and quality services for the betterment of the nation.

Source - The Chronicle

