Highlanders move pre-season base

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have shifted their pre-season base to Beitbridge as they intensify preparations for the upcoming 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.Yesterday, Highlanders stated that the team was headed to the border town just a day after they played to a goalless draw against Sheasham in a friendly match at Ascot Stadium."We are off to Beitbridge for our pre-season camp," the club announced.Highlanders have been preparing for the 2023 season since January 16 when coach Baltemar Brito and his assistant Antonio Torres arrived from Portugal where they had gone on holiday.Brito preferred to have the early stages of his pre-season programme in Bulawayo. He is on record stating that he needs to fully access his troops before predicting his side's fortunes this season.Bosso have so far signed striker Calvin Chigonero on loan from Talen Vision, recalled goalkeeper Reward Muza who had been sent to Bulawayo City to get the much-needed game time, promoted Gillian Nyathi from Bosso90 and signed Bulawayo City captain Melikhaya Ncube. Ncube was in the starting line-up in Gweru together with McKinnon Mushore who is elder brother to Mason Mushore. It is not yet clear if Bosso will be registering McKinnon who has been with the squad from the start of pre-season.From last season's squad, Bosso have parted ways with Nqobizitha Masuku, Adrian Silla, Bukhosi Sibanda, Toto Banda and Muziwakhe Dlamini. Defender Crispen Ncube has also been informed that while he still has a contract with Bosso, he is not in Brito's plans for the season, with an announcement still to be made on his status at the club.Highlanders recovered from a disastrous start to the season under Mandla "Lulu" Mpofu to finish fifth when Bosso engaged Brito in June. Amahlolanyama fought hard for a spot in the top four only to be elbowed out by Ngezi Platinum Stars who had a strong finish to the season.A lot will be expected from Brito in his last season at Highlanders with Amahlolanyama, the most supported team in the country in terms of match day attendence still waiting for their first championship since they were last crowned Zimbabwean club champions in 2006 under Methembe Ndlovu.