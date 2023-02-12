Latest News Editor's Choice


Nakamba always give everything

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Marvelous Nakamba played the full 90 minutes for the first time since December 2021 and wants to continue ‘giving everything' for the rest of the season.

The midfielder helped Luton Town secure a good point on the road against Coventry City, after Tom Lockyer's goal after 38 seconds was cancelled out by Matty Godden's penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Assessing his and the teams' performance after the match, the Zimbabwe international said: "It was a good start and then we controlled the game more first half. It was unlucky we conceded a penalty at the end of the first half but we kept on going. We just told ourselves to focus and keep on doing what we've been told to do by the coaches.

"It was unlucky we didn't maximise the chances we got but it was more important that we got those chances and were there in the right time. It is encouraging, now it's on us as players to give that extra quality to finish them.

Since his arrival at the club on Deadline Day, the 29-year-old has been enjoying being a part of the Luton Town ‘family'.

"Very delighted (to be here) and thank you for the welcome from the fans, from the club, everyone involved, my team-mates, I'm looking forward to give everything to the team to help them achieve the project. There is a lot of games in the Championship and I like the intensity."

After a tough time with injuries and limited game-time before his arrival at Kenilworth Road, Nakamba played the full match without difficulty and with praise from manager Rob Edwards.

"It was my first 90 minutes but I've been doing some extra training sessions, the technical staff and the coaches have helped me a lot. I've been training by myself for some extra training. Physically for me it is not a problem and when I play, I always give everything.

"I'm thankful to Luton for giving me the chance, I'm very grateful for the chance and I'm looking forward to giving everything for the team."

Source - lutontown

