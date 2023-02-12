WATCH: Mwonzora replicates Chamisa's primary school students meet-up

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance President Douglas Mwonzora finally got his own video moment with school kids if a video shared by his party is anything to go by.The video seems to replicate Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa's meet-up with students last year.Posting on Twitter, MDC Alliance said the primary school students managed to identify Mwonzora and it would not have been fair for them to be denied access to their presidential candidate."It would have been unfair to refuse these innocent kids an audience after recognising President Douglas Mwonzora," said the MDC."Free education must not be a phantom promise but a reality."Mwonzora looked comfortable, holding a younger child in his arms while asking math problems to the rest.