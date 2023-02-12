Man cuts grandfather's throat in callous murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 29-year-old Chikombedzi man slit his 70-year-old grandfather's throat in a callous murder incident police linked to a misunderstanding between the two.This shock incident was confirmed by police on Sunday."Police in Chikombedzi arrested Advance Chihandhale (29) in connection with the murder of his grandfather, Tsuvani Hasani (70) which occurred on 10/02/23 at about 0800 hours," police said via Twitter."The suspect had a misunderstanding with the victim over an unknown issue."He took a log from a fence and struck the victim on the head. The suspect then withdrew an okapi knife and cut the throat of Tsuvani Hasani killing him on the spot."The incident follows numerous cases of murder among relatives often caused by suspicions of witchcraft or infidelity.